All Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old Country and where to find them

Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old Country are collectible items you can find while playing through each Chapter or by revisiting them free roam. These small statues of foxes are highlighted when you approach them. However, they aren't marked on the map till you find them by yourself. Collecting all the Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old Country can be quite tedious but necessary for completing some of the Trophy prerequisites.This article will highlight all Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old Country and their locations.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.How to find all Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old CountryHere is a quick overview of the locations of all Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old Country:Mystery Fox 1: The first status can be bought for a whopping 5000 Dinari directly from Pasquale’s Store.Mystery Fox 2: This collectible can be found in Chapter 3 inside the impound section of the Porto Almaro region. It will be present on top of a wooden plank.Mystery Fox 3: The third fox is under an arch structure inside Lorenzetti’s Office in Collezolfo.Mystery Fox 4: One of the statues is present in Chapter 12 inside a big wooden crate. You will encounter this crate while sneaking inside to retrieve the Royal Box.Mystery Fox 5: A fox statue can be found near a wooden fence of the house near San Celeste. This small house is north of San Celeste, on the road that travels left from Pasquale’s Store.Mystery Fox 6: You can find another fox statue near stacks of hay inside the compound of a house in Fontanella.Mystery Fox 7: Just outside the city of San Celeste, you can find a small house leading off the main road to the North. A statue can be found behind this house.Mystery Fox 8: Along the same main road outside San Celeste to the West, another fox can be found in plain sight, placed over some wooden crates.Mystery Fox 9: Toward the East of San Celeste, you can find the ninth statue present under a shed on top of a wooden table. This is present inside the compound of a small house.Mystery Fox 10: In the Southeast direction from San Celeste, you can find another statue. It will be placed outside a small building just off the main road.Mystery Fox 11: You can find a statue on top of the stone guards of the stairs of a house farther east of San Celeste.Mystery Fox 12: From Pasquale’s Store, move North on the main road and take a detour on the west road to find a small house present on the elevated bend. A statue will be present outside the walls of the house.Mystery Fox 13: The next statue can be found inside a Chapel present north of Villa Torrisi. The fox is located near the corner of the door.Mystery Fox 14: Inside the Opera House in Chapter 12, you can find another fox statue near the stairway on the corner of the wooden desk below the big painting.Mystery Fox 15: Another statue can be found near a house in Fiumansa. It is placed on the corner of the wall in the elevated area that can be accessed by stairs.Mystery Fox 16: You can find another Mystery Fox inside the Byzantine Ruins North of Fiumansa.Mystery Fox 17: There is an isolated path near the river present Northwest of San Celeste. You can reach this location by finding a small ledge at the end of the pathway and vaulting over it. At the end of the path, you can find another statue.Mystery Fox 18: In the same route as Mystery Fox 17, a small settlement of houses is present near the main road. You can find a fox statue on a bench present near a stairway outside one of the houses.Also read: All photograph locations in Mafia The Old CountryMystery Fox 19: You can find another statue near the tents located on the smaller Northern path from Fontanella.Mystery Fox 20: South of Collezolfo Sulfure Mine, you can navigate to a small settlement. Check the haystack shed to find a fox statue.Mystery Fox 21: One statue is located behind a standalone house present on the north main route from Collezolfo.Mystery Fox 22: At the house located North of Pasquale’s Gas Station, you can find a fox statue placed at the back.Mystery Fox 23: Near Pasquale’s Gas Station, you can find a tall house. Climb up toward the sea-facing balcony to find the statue on the stone guard rail.Mystery Fox 24: North of Pasquale’s Gas Station, a house with black metallic fences is present. You can find a statue on the upper floor outside on the bench.Mystery Fox 25: Inside the Our Lady of Holiness Chapel that faced Porto Almaro, one statue is located on the bench of the lower balcony.Mystery Fox 26: Southwest of Galate Warehouse, you can find a Lighthouse. A fox statue is placed near the metal fences by the sea.Mystery Fox 27: On the Northern outskirts of Porto Almaro, you can find a statue inside a wooden box.Mystery Fox 28: Near the salt farm present to the East of Porto Almaro, you can find a statue placed on the bench of the house. You can identify this house with the Windmill.Mystery Fox 29: In the same salt farm region, you can find another fox statue on top of the wooden barrels near the shore.Mystery Fox 30: Another fox statue is present on top of the watchtower located on the east end of Porto Almaro.Mystery Fox 31: A destroyed house can be found on the West road of Giambaressi Quarry. A statue is located on the side of the door.Mystery Fox 32: Inside an empty house near Torrisi, another fox statue is found. The house is present near the river, North of Torrisi.Mystery Fox 33: A statue can be found on top of a stone half wall of the house southwest of Torrisi. You will need to look for the house with a red door and move around the compound around the wall to find the collectible.Mystery Fox 34: Inside a Bungalow West of Torrisi, you can find another statue. It will be behind a small wooden basket in the garden, which might make it difficult to spot from a distance.Mystery Fox 35: A yellow house is present on the South side of San Celeste. You can find a Mystery Fox on a bench near the compound.Mystery Fox 36: On the smaller path North of San Celeste, you can find a wheelbarrow inside one of the houses in the cluster near the bend. It will contain a statue.Mystery Fox 37: You can find another fox statue on a bench near the standalone house located East of Saint Agatha Chapel.Mystery Fox 38: Inside the compound of the standalone red house, East of San Celeste, a statue is placed near the wood fence.Mystery Fox 39: Inside the Tall house, located East of San Celeste, you can find another statue near the barrels and cart on the fence.Read more: How to defeat Tino in the final chapter of Mafia The Old CountryMystery Fox 40: Another standalone house can be found on the mountain path East of San Celeste. A statue will be hidden between the wooden cart and the log pile.Mystery Fox 41: Near the West road of Villa Torrisi, you can find a statue near the stone bench.Mystery Fox 42: A ruined house is present East of Villa Torrisi. You can find a statue inside the ruins near a broken wooden post near the stone house walls.Mystery Fox 43: Inside the compound of the Tall house North of Villa Torrisi, you can find a small haystack. The Fox statue is placed between is and a metal fence window.Mystery Fox 44: During Chapter 4, you can find a statue near the cliff edge while completing the “Find Gennaro” objective.Mystery Fox 45: You can find a fox statue near the Fireplace area while completing Chapter 5’s “Chase after Ludovici” task.Mystery Fox 46: In Chapter 6, you can collect another statue inside the room that contains the note. The collectible will be placed between the bookcases and the treasure chest.Mystery Fox 47: While sneaking past the guards of the Marquis in Chapter 7, you can find a statue hidden behind the plants near the stone wall.Mystery Fox 48: In Chapter 9, you can obtain a statue from inside a crate outside the Collenzolfo factory.Mystery Fox 49: Chapter 11 objective “Escort Don Torrisi” will take you to a warehouse. On the second floor, you can find a statue placed on top of wooden boxes directly below an arched window opening.Mystery Fox 50: In Chapter 12, you can sneak behind the vanity mirrors in the dressing room. This room is present on the right side after you climb the ladder while completing the “Reach the Royal Box” objective.It is important to note that some of the statues can be difficult to find, so try to look through every corner in missions and free roam. Except for some of the Mystery Foxes in Mafia: The Old Country, which can only be obtained through Chapters, there is no exact order in which you need to collect them. You can visit the closest sites and secure the collectibles to make the process easier.Be sure to follow Sporskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.