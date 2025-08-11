How to defeat Tino in the final chapter of Mafia The Old Country

In the last chapter of Mafia The Old Country, you have to fight a different kind of battle against Don Torrisi's most trusted companion, Tino. It's unique because you're playing the role of Isabella, who can't make any direct attacks. As the game doesn't provide any information on how to approach the battle, defeating him can become a daunting task.

Here are the details on how to defeat Tino in Mafia The Old Country.

Tips and tricks to beat Tino in Mafia The Old Country

You have to play the final segment of La Merica (Chapter 14) as Isabella, Enzo's love interest. Although her part is quite short, it mostly revolves around escaping the Torrisi villa while hiding from the enemies. However, in the end, Tino corners Isabella, forcing her to kill him without performing a frontal attack.

Here are the details about the fight against Tino and how to defeat him:

How to approach the fight

Stay behind the covers to avoid Tino's pathway (Image via 2K)

As Tino features a health bar, you must damage him three times to win the battle. To do so, always stay hidden behind the covers, distract him, and attack when he's not facing you.

Notably, if Tino sees you in the open or when you're trying to change positions, he will immediately chase and catch you, resulting in mission failure. So, your objective is to make three consecutive strikes without being detected.

How to distract Tino and land strikes

Throw the bottles to distract Tino (Image via 2K)

There are several glass bottles scattered throughout the battlefield where you will face Tino. So, whenever you're behind a cover, grab a bottle and throw it in a different direction than where you are to distract him.

Note: To throw an object, press the middle mouse button on the keyboard (RB on the Xbox controller).

When distracted, attack Tino from behind (Image via 2K)

Following that, Tino will start going down that bottle's pathway, and that is your chance to sneak behind him and land a strike. When near his back, press Q (B on Xbox) to trigger the attack animation. After that, you have to win the button-mashing mini-game by constantly pressing E (X on Xbox).

By using this method three times in a row without being caught, Isabella will finally be able to kill Tino.

This concludes the guide on how to beat Tino in Mafia The Old Country's last chapter.

