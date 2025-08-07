Does Mafia The Old Country have Denuvo on PC?

If you're diving into Mafia The Old Country and wondering whether it’s saddled with Denuvo on PC, you're not the only one. With how the DRM conversation keeps heating up in every big release, it’s no surprise people are checking this detail before buying.

And yes, Mafia The Old Country does come with Denuvo on PC (Denuvo Anti-Tamper). That’s confirmed on its Steam page, where the third-party DRM notice is listed clearly. Let's look more into it.

Why Mafia The Old Country has Denuvo on PC

Check out the page (Image via Steam /2K )

Denuvo is meant to keep piracy at bay, especially during those first few weeks when sales are at their peak. For a game like Mafia The Old Country, which launched with a lot of eyes on it, 2K probably didn’t want to risk early leaks and cracked copies floating around. Whether players like it or not, Denuvo on PC is how it's trying to protect the game.

The setup here limits activation to five times every 24 hours per machine. Basically, that means if you activate the game on five different PCs within a single day, you’ll need to wait before activating it on another. This won’t bother most people who play on a single setup, but if you frequently swap hardware or use multiple rigs, it’s important to keep in mind.

Does it impact your PC's performance?

Denuvo has a somewhat of a reputation, and not a very positive one. Some games like Tekken 7, Sonic Mania Plus, and more have experienced noticeable performance issues because of it. For Mafia The Old Country, patch notes are already available today, making it clear that updates are being released. But there has been no official indication of performance issues related to Denuvo yet.

That said, having Denuvo means your game is tied to online verification and specific hardware, which some find frustrating. If you're sensitive to things like background processes or slight frame dips, it might be worth monitoring how the game performs over time.

