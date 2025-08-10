Mafia The Old Country Mattanza guide: Chapter 11 walkthrough

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 11 sees tensions rise between the Torrisis and Spadaros. This climactic chapter, called Mattanza, is a wave that indicates players are inching ever closer to the finale of this new prequel entry in the beloved Mafia franchise. While it's a largely straightforward affair, this guide will help players see the chapter through.

From collectibles to set-pieces, here is everything to know about Chapter 11, Mattanza, in Mafia The Old Country. Read on for the full details.

Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 11 Mattanza walkthrough

The chapter begins with a couple of cutscenes, after which you regain control of Enzo. Head out of the mansion and meet up with Cesare, who is waiting outside. He will ask Enzo to catch up with Luca to leave for their mission, so follow the marker leading to him. After Luca is done conversing with Valentina, follow him, have a brief chat with Tino, and go to the car.

After getting into the driving seat, head to the Tonarra, a factory where the gang will meet the Spadaros. Alternately, players can press the Skip Ride button to directly arrive at the location, though this will also skip over certain exposition and background that Don Torrisi and the other NPCs unveil to Enzo. Once you're at the destination and out of the car, follow Don Torrisi.

Converse with Leo at the entrance to learn that Don Spadaro has also arrived at the meeting location and awaits your group's arrival. Follow Leo and, while heading through the passage, grab the Economico Bead Charm sitting on a crate to the right. Additionally, the door that leads out into the interior open area has the "Tonnara Temporary Closure" note attached to it, so grab that as well.

Grab the Charm as well as the note on the door (Image via 2K)

Upon reaching the meeting area, open the door to head inside, which should trigger a cutscene. Perhaps expectedly, things go awry as Enzo and the gang find themselves in the middle of an ambush. Take out enemies one by one while in cover, and be wary of those shooting from the upper floor. Once all of them are dealt with, regroup with Enzo and head out of the factory.

Open the marked door and then take cover, as more enemies will spawn. Take them down. Move from cover to cover to avoid being shot at and progress further through the area. Be sure to collect the ammo and weapons lying around, and also remember to loot the bodies of killed foes for more resources. Follow Don Torrisi through the next room and collect the rifle ammo lying on the table.

After the conversation with Torrisi is over, head out the marked door, following which another brief cutscene plays. Once you regain control of Enzo, your objective is to reach the sniper nest. Take out the sniper above Enzo, head up the stairs, and take cover behind one of the stone pillars as more enemies spawn. Defeat them and head up the small ladder to the left to reach the vantage point.

Things are getting hairier by the minute (Image via 2K)

Once all enemies are dealt with, regroup with the others at the center of the area, and follow Leo through the passage to reach the side exit. The danger isn't over yet, as more Spadaro gang members flood into the crate room that Enzo reaches. Fight through the room with Leo and Torrisi in tow, and take care of the enemies out in the open area as well while heading towards the marker.

Reach the truck where Cesare awaits, and another cutscene plays. The Spadaros are still on your group's trail, however, so now, Enzo must deal with the pursuers while in the back of the truck. This time, the truck Enzo and the gang are in has a health bar which depletes as the foes shoot at it, so be sure to deal with enemies swiftly to avoid the vehicle taking too much damage.

The best way to do this is to shoot the driver, which should cause the enemy vehicle to swerve out of control. You will have infinite ammo during this on-rails set-piece, so don't worry too much about missing shots. Once your group reaches the designated location in one piece, a new cutscene plays out. Back on land, Enzo must now defend the bar from incoming thugs.

Chapter 11 in Mafia The Old Country is one of the most combat-heavy in the game (Image via 2K)

Once the stragglers have been dealt with, head inside. The final cutscene for this chapter will play out, following which players will have wrapped up Chapter 11, Mattanza, in Mafia The Old Country.

