There are numerous Charms in Mafia The Old Country that you can obtain to make Enzo slightly more powerful by improving his abilities. Charms in Mafia The Old Country are divided into two specific sub-sections: Beads and Medallions. You can have multiple Charms equipped at once, based on your playstyle. This allows for unique combinations of bonuses.

Much like Cars in Mafia The Old Country, and Outfits, Charms will also have to be acquired. Some will be easier to get than others, as not all of them are free to obtain.

Here's the list of all Charms in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them.

List of all Charms in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them

Certain Charms in Mafia The Old Country help in combat (Image via 2K)

There are a total of eight Beads (more may be added) and six Medallions you can acquire during your playthrough. You can get some of them through gameplay, while others will have to be purchased.

List of all Beads in Mafia The Old Country, and how to unlock them

As mentioned, there are eight Beads in Mafia The Old Country. Here's what each Bead does, and how to unlock it:

Wooden Bead : Does not provide any bonus, and is unlocked by default.

: Does not provide any bonus, and is unlocked by default. Fortezza : Offers you some protection against harm during Duels. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 1,200 Dinari.

: Offers you some protection against harm during Duels. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 1,200 Dinari. Munito : Allows you to carry more pistol ammo. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 500 Dinari.

: Allows you to carry more pistol ammo. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 500 Dinari. Potente : Provides additional carrying capacity for shotgun ammo. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 500 Dinari.

: Provides additional carrying capacity for shotgun ammo. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 500 Dinari. Preparato : Enables you to carry more bandages. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 750 Dinari.

: Enables you to carry more bandages. Can be purchased from the Equipment Shop for 750 Dinari. Explosivo : Helps you carry a greater number of grenades. Can be purchased Equipment Shop for 600 Dinari.

: Helps you carry a greater number of grenades. Can be purchased Equipment Shop for 600 Dinari. Astuzia : Gives any object you throw as a distraction a greater area of effect. Can be found in Chapter 3, in a shed at the Garden in Villa Torrisi.

: Gives any object you throw as a distraction a greater area of effect. Can be found in Chapter 3, in a shed at the Garden in Villa Torrisi. Ingegnoso : Grants you greater speed when sharpening your blade. Can be found inside the unnamed bandit shed after defeating all bandits

: Grants you greater speed when sharpening your blade. Can be found inside the unnamed bandit shed after defeating all bandits Fantasma: TBD

List of all Medallions in Mafia The Old Country, and how to unlock them

As mentioned, there are six Medallions in Mafia The Old Country. Here's what each Medallion does, and how to unlock it:

Rusty Medallion : Does not provide any bonus, and is unlocked by default.

: Does not provide any bonus, and is unlocked by default. Velocità : Improves handling, suspension, and damage resistance in vehicles. Can be obtained via the Gatto Nero Pack (Deluxe Edition).

: Improves handling, suspension, and damage resistance in vehicles. Can be obtained via the Gatto Nero Pack (Deluxe Edition). Immortale : Grants you the chance of being able to automatically dodge a bullet. Can be obtained via the Padrino Pack (Deluxe Edition).

: Grants you the chance of being able to automatically dodge a bullet. Can be obtained via the Padrino Pack (Deluxe Edition). Lupara : Improves your firing and reloading speeds with the Lupara. Can be obtained via the Soldato Pack (Pre-order Bonus)

: Improves your firing and reloading speeds with the Lupara. Can be obtained via the Soldato Pack (Pre-order Bonus) Sant'Agata : Blesses you with a period of invulnerability when close to death. Can be unlocked by interacting with the San Celeste Statue in Chapter 1.

: Blesses you with a period of invulnerability when close to death. Can be unlocked by interacting with the San Celeste Statue in Chapter 1. San Francesco d'Assisi: Enhances your blade's durability. Can be obtained by purchasing it from the Equipment Shop in Chapter 1 for 800 Dinari.

That's everything you need to know about Charms in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them. We could potentially see more being added to the game later on, but these will have to suffice for now.

