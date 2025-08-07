Best Mafia: The Old Country settings for low-end GPUs

Running Mafia: The Old Country on budget hardware is tough, as the game's official minimum requirements call for an RTX 2070 or RX 5700 XT. This is already beyond the rendering prowess of most budget and low-end video cards. However, cards like the RTX 3060, RTX 4060, RX 6600, and RX 6650 XT can still deliver playable experiences with sufficient settings tweaks.
You'll have to aggressively rely on upscaling and lower video settings in the game for it to run at 1080p native resolution. Frame Generation becomes critical here; however, not all low-end cards support it.
Low-End Nvidia GPU Settings for Mafia: The Old Country
Budget Nvidia cards can run Mafia: The Old Country thanks to DLSS upscaling. The RTX 5060 and 4060's Frame Generation capability gives it a massive advantage. However, RTX 3060 users will struggle more due to the 8GB VRAM limitation, with GTX 1660 Super owners looking at an even poorer experience.
Here's our recommended graphics settings for entry-level GPUs from Team Green:
Display Settings
- Resolution: 1080p (all cards)
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- V-Sync: Off
- Gameplay Frame Rate: 60 (RTX 4060), 30-60 (others)
Graphics Settings
- Quality Preset: Low (RTX 4060), Very Low equivalent (others)
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: DLSS Ultra Performance (RTX 4060/3060), TSR Performance (GTX cards)
- Frame Generation: On (RTX 4060), Not Available (others)
- Sharpness: 1.0 (maximum for all cards)
Visual Quality Settings
- Global Illumination: Medium (RTX 4060), Low (others)
- Shadows: Low (RTX 4060), Medium (RTX 3060/2060 Super), Low (GTX 1660 Super)
- Reflections: Low (all cards)
- View Distance: Near (all cards)
- Textures: Medium (RTX 4060/3060), Low (RTX 2060 Super/GTX 1660 Super)
- Foliage: Low (all cards)
- Effects: Low (all cards)
- Post Processing: Low (all cards)
- Motion Blur: Off
Low-End AMD GPU Settings for Mafia: The Old Country
AMD's budget offerings handle Mafia: The Old Country better than expected, as the company hasn't been conservative with VRAM buffers for a few generations now. RDNA 2 cards benefit from FSR 3 Frame Generation; however, don't expect to play at native 1080p.
Here's the ideal settings list you should follow with entry-level AMD GPUs:
Display Settings
- Resolution: 1080p (all cards)
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- V-Sync: Off
- Gameplay Frame Rate: 60 (RX 6650 XT/6600), 30-60 (others)
Graphics Settings
- Quality Preset: Low (RX 6650 XT/6600), Very Low equivalent (RX 5700/5600 XT)
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: FSR 3 Ultra Performance (RX 6650 XT/6600), FSR 2 Performance (RX 5700/5600 XT)
- Frame Generation: On (if available)
- Sharpness: 1.0 (maximum for all cards)
Visual Quality Settings
- Global Illumination: Medium (RX 6650 XT), Low (others)
- Shadows: Low (all cards)
- Reflections: Low (all cards)
- View Distance: Near (all cards)
- Textures: Medium (RX 6650 XT/6600/5700), Low (RX 5600 XT)
- Foliage: Low (all cards)
- Effects: Low (all cards)
- Post Processing: Low (all cards)
- Motion Blur: Off
Low-end GPU owners need to set realistic expectations for Mafia: The Old Country, as you're likely looking at 30-60 FPS gameplay. The game is quite CPU-heavy as well, hence be prepared to have a well-rounded experience for a good experience.