Best Mafia: The Old Country settings for high-end GPUs

Mafia: The Old Country launches this Thursday, August 7, with demanding system requirements that are high even for 2025 standards. Even the minimum specifications call for an RTX 2070 or RX 5700 XT, while recommended settings demand much more powerful hardware. The game is highly screenshot-worthy, which means high-end Nvidia and AMD graphics cards can be pushed to their limits for the extra eye candy.

Ad

Native rendering isn't feasible for most players, which is why the game ships with all kinds of upscaling features. That said, you'll need to carefully balance visual quality with performance in Mafia: The Old Country, given that the game can look spectacular. In this article, we have compiled the ideal system requirements for flagship-grade hardware from Nvidia and AMD.

High-end Nvidia GPU settings for Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country can look spectacular on high-end Nvidia graphics cards (Image via Hangar 13)

Nvidia's high-end lineup handles Mafia: The Old Country exceptionally well. For this list, we are considering RTX 3080 Ti and above in the Turing lineup, RTX 4070 Ti and up from the last-generation catalogue, and RTX 5070 Ti and above for Blackwell.

Ad

Trending

RTX 50-series cards have the DLSS 4 Multi-Frame Generation wildcard, which can double or triple framerates in the new Mafia game. The 16GB VRAM buffer on RTX 4080-class cards and above ensures smooth performance at Epic texture settings. We feel 12 GB is mandated for a stable experience, even at 1440p.

Here's the ideal settings list for capable Team Green GPUs:

Display Settings

Resolution: 4K (RTX 5090/4090), 1440p (RTX 5080/4080 and below)

4K (RTX 5090/4090), 1440p (RTX 5080/4080 and below) Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen V-Sync: Off (use G-Sync if available)

Off (use G-Sync if available) Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited

Ad

Graphics Settings

Quality Preset: Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 Super/4080), Medium-High Mix (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 Super/4080), Medium-High Mix (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: DLSS 4 Quality (RTX 50-series), DLSS 3 Quality (RTX 40-series), DLSS Quality (RTX 30-series)

DLSS 4 Quality (RTX 50-series), DLSS 3 Quality (RTX 40-series), DLSS Quality (RTX 30-series) Frame Generation: Multi-Frame On (RTX 50-series), Standard On (RTX 40-series), Not Available (RTX 30-series)

Multi-Frame On (RTX 50-series), Standard On (RTX 40-series), Not Available (RTX 30-series) Sharpness: 0.3 (RTX 5090), 0.4 (RTX 4090), 0.5 (RTX 5080/4080 series), 0.6 (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti), 0.7 (RTX 3080 Ti/4070/5070)

Visual Quality Settings

Global Illumination: Epic (All high-end cards)

Epic (All high-end cards) Shadows: Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) Reflections: Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) View Distance: Epic (RTX 5090/4090/5080), Far (RTX 4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090/4090/5080), Far (RTX 4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) Textures: Epic (All high-end cards)

Epic (All high-end cards) Foliage: Epic (RTX 5090), High (RTX 4090/5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090), High (RTX 4090/5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) Effects: Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) Post Processing: Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below)

Epic (RTX 5090/4090), High (RTX 5080/4080 series), Medium (RTX 4070 Ti/5070 Ti and below) Motion Blur: On (4K gaming), Off (1440p competitive gaming)

Ad

High-end AMD GPU settings for Mafia: The Old Country

AMD GPUs can play Mafia: The Old Country at comfortable framerates (Image via Hangar 13)

AMD's GPUs have some serious gaming horsepower in them, with the RX 7900 XTX matching RTX 5080 performance in most scenarios in Mafia: The Old Country. The latest RX 9070 series and older RX 6800 and 6900 cards also pack a punch, especially at 1440p.

Ad

Here's the graphics settings list to use in Mafia: The Old Country:

Display Settings

Resolution: 4K (RX 7900 XTX), 1440p (RX 7900 XT and below)

4K (RX 7900 XTX), 1440p (RX 7900 XT and below) Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen V-Sync: Off (use FreeSync if available)

Off (use FreeSync if available) Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited

Graphics Settings

Quality Preset: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium-High Mix (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT), Medium (RX 6800 XT/6800)

High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium-High Mix (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT), Medium (RX 6800 XT/6800) Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: FSR 4 Quality (RX 7900 XTX), FSR 4 Balanced (RX 7900 XT/6950 XT/7800 XT), FSR 4 Performance (RX 6800 XT/6800)

FSR 4 Quality (RX 7900 XTX), FSR 4 Balanced (RX 7900 XT/6950 XT/7800 XT), FSR 4 Performance (RX 6800 XT/6800) Frame Generation: On (if available on all cards)

On (if available on all cards) Sharpness: 0.4 (RX 7900 XTX), 0.5 (RX 7900 XT), 0.6 (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT), 0.7 (RX 6800 XT/6800)

Ad

Visual Quality Settings

Global Illumination: Epic (RX 7900 XTX), High (All other cards)

Epic (RX 7900 XTX), High (All other cards) Shadows: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800)

High (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800) Reflections: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT/6800 XT), Low (RX 6800)

High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT/6800 XT), Low (RX 6800) View Distance: Epic (RX 7900 XTX), Far (RX 7900 XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800)

Epic (RX 7900 XTX), Far (RX 7900 XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800) Textures: Epic (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), High (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT), Medium (RX 6800)

Epic (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), High (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT), Medium (RX 6800) Foliage: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT/6800 XT), Low (RX 6800)

High (RX 7900 XTX/XT), Medium (RX 6950 XT/7800 XT/6800 XT), Low (RX 6800) Effects: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800)

High (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800) Post Processing: High (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800)

High (RX 7900 XTX/XT/6950 XT), Medium (RX 7800 XT/6800 XT/6800) Motion Blur: On (4K gaming), Off (1440p competitive gaming)

Ad

Smart settings optimization and utilizing upscaling options are the only way to go in Mafia: The Old Country, as the title is extremely demanding. Even with high-end cards, you'll aggressively have to rely on upscaling and frame generation to maintain smooth framerates in Sicily's criminal underworld.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More