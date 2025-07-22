Is the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT worth buying for gaming?

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a high-end 1440p and 4K gaming GPU launched by Team Red to target the mid-range market. With a competitive price of $599, it is placed against the Nvidia RTX 5070, often offering better rasterization and ray tracing capabilities at native resolution. However, there are a few caveats, with AMD struggling to maintain MSRPs and stock, while lagging behind Nvidia in terms of upscaling techniques.

This raises the question — how good can the RX 9070 XT be for high-end gaming rigs? I got to spend a few weeks with the Asus TUF Gaming variant of the card. Read on to find out how it fares in a host of benchmarks and video games.

What are the specs of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT?

The ASUS TUF Gaming variant is a large 3-slot graphics card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The RX 9070 XT is currently the flagship RDNA 4 offering from Team Red. The card is designed with specific cost-performance ratios in mind, with AMD bundling a host of techniques such as AFMF, anti-lag, and native overclocking to keep the card competitive against Nvidia.

For starters, you get the flagship Navi 48 GPU, which pairs 4,096 streaming processors. You get 64 Compute Units with improved ray tracing and improved AI accelerators. With RDNA 4, AMD has significantly improved its ray tracing formula, with performance almost at par with last-gen Nvidia video cards.

In terms of video memory, you get 16 GB GDDR6, similar to the cheaper Radeon RX 9070. For now, AMD hasn't launched cards with larger video memory buffers; however, they might be headed to the market later this year.

The card is designed for 304W TDP, with recommended PSUs at 750W. This is sufficient for most gaming rigs in 2025, but the power requirements are a bit on the higher end.

Here's the detailed specs list of the GPU:

Specification Details GPU Architecture AMD RDNA 4 Compute Units 64 (3rd Gen Ray Tracing + 2nd Gen AI Accelerators) Stream Processors 4096 Ray Accelerators 64 AI Accelerators 128 Infinity Cache 64 MB Base/Game Clock Up to 2400 MHz (varies by model) Boost Clock Up to 2970 MHz (Sapphire PULSE), up to 3060 MHz (Sapphire NITRO+) Memory 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Interface 256-bit Memory Speed 20 Gbps Effective Memory Bandwidth Up to 640 GB/s Interface PCI Express 5.0 x16 Display Outputs 2x HDMI 2.1b, 2x DisplayPort 2.1a Maximum Resolution 7680×4320 (8K) Maximum Displays Supported 4 Typical Board Power 304W (Sapphire PULSE), 330W (Sapphire NITRO+) Recommended PSU 750W Power Connectors 2x 8-pin (Sapphire PULSE), 3x 8-pin or 12V-2x6 (Sapphire NITRO+) Form Factor 3-slot ATX (Sapphire PULSE), 3.2-slot ATX (Sapphire NITRO+) Dimensions (L x W x H) 320 x 120.25 x 61.6 mm (Sapphire PULSE), 330.8 x 128.5 x 65.68 mm (Sapphire NITRO+) Cooling Solution Tri-X Cooling with AeroCurve Fan Blades, Free Flow, Integrated Cooling Module, Optimized Composite Heatpipes, Metal Backplate, Two-Ball Bearing Fans Software Features AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 with AI Upscaling, AMD HYPR-RX with AFMF 2, AMD Fluid Motion Frames 2, AMD Radeon Anti-Lag 2, AMD Noise Suppression, AMD FreeSync Supported Technologies Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate, AMD Radiance Display Engine, AV1 Encode/Decode, AMD Smart Access Memory, AMD Smart Access Video, AMD Privacy View, AMD Radeon Boost, AMD Radeon Image Sharpening Operating System Support Windows 10 (64-bit), Windows 11 (64-bit), Linux (64-bit) Price at Launch $599 USD Release Date March 6, 2025 Performance Highlights Up to 42% faster than RX 7900 GRE at 4K across 30+ games; 26% faster than RTX 3090; Matches RTX 5070 Ti performance at a lower price

For now, the card starts at $599, with high-end variants going up to $650. However, given the effect of tariffs and supply chain hiccups, you might not find many listings at the advertised price.

Test bench

The GPU was tested with a high-end Ryzen 9 9950X3D, representing the best all-AMD rig. We installed 32 GB of DDR5-6000 memory, with an X870 motherboard for Gen 5 capabilities. The details of the test bench are as follows:

CPU : AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D

: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Motherboard : Asus Prime X870-P WiFi

: Asus Prime X870-P WiFi RAM : 2 x G.Skill Trident Z DDR5-6000 16 GB

: 2 x G.Skill Trident Z DDR5-6000 16 GB Storage : 1 x Gigabyte Gen 4 NVMe 1 TB, 1 x Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x 4 128GB

: 1 x Gigabyte Gen 4 NVMe 1 TB, 1 x Patriot P300 M.2 PCIe Gen 3 x 4 128GB Cooler : Cooler Master Atmos 240mm liquid cooler

: Cooler Master Atmos 240mm liquid cooler Storage : Cooler Master MWE 1050W 80+ Gold

: Cooler Master MWE 1050W 80+ Gold GPU: ASUS TUF Gaming RX 9070 XT 16 GB

Synthetic benchmarks

The AMD RX 9070 XT is particularly capable in raw rasterization (Image via Sportskeeda)

For starters, we started with a DirectX 11 test, 3DMark Fire Strike. The RX 9070 XT fared pretty well in this benchmark, with scores better than the last-gen $999 flagship, the RX 7900 XTX. The card still lags behind the RTX 5080, albeit by a slim margin.

Next up, we tested 3DMark Time Spy, a DirectX 12 benchmark. Given this newer and more contemporary API, we expect more nuanced manifestations of the differences in rendering capabilities. The 9070 XT lagged behind the 7900 XTX by a considerable margin here, with scores slightly worse than the RTX 5090 laptop GPU.

Ray tracing hasn't been AMD's strongest suit for a few generations. However, with RDNA 4, Radeon cards have improved significantly. In 3DMark's ray tracing test, the 9070 XT posts a 20% gain over the much beefier RX 7900 XTX from the last generation while also beating the RTX 4080 laptop GPU.

In 3DMark Steel Nomad, all of these gains consolidate for a total of 7,093 points, which makes the card faster than the 5080 laptop and much more capable than the RX 9070 16 GB. The GPU, however, trails the 5080 by a solid 15%.

Coming to real-time ray tracing tests, the RX 9070 XT shows similar gains as it beats both the RTX 7900 XTX and the RTX 3080 Ti in 3DMark Port Royal. Although performance isn't at par with Blackwell and Ada Lovelace GPUs, the 9070 XT holds its ground spectacularly well for a $600 GPU.

3DMark Speed Way is a DirectX 12 Ultimate benchmark designed for estimating performance in some of the latest video games. In this test, the 9070 XT edges out the 7900 XTX slightly but is significantly behind the high-end 5080.

Gaming benchmarks

The RX 9070 XT packs serious gaming capabilities at 1440p and 4K (Image via Sportskeeda)

AMD has designed the 9070 XT for gaming, and hence we expect it to perform pretty well in the latest titles. Our test bench comprises a wide variety of video games, from Counter-Strike 2 to Black Myth Wukong. Here's framerate numbers logged in several graphics settings combinations:

Game 1440p Standard 4K Standard 1440p RT 4K RT 1440p FSR 4K FSR Frame Gen 1440p Frame Gen 4K Path Tracing Counter-Strike 2 234 FPS 118 FPS - - 322 FPS 198 FPS - - - Black Myth Wukong 86 FPS 76 FPS 54 FPS 39 FPS 56 FPS 54 FPS 97 FPS 93 FPS - Monster Hunter Wilds 92 FPS 61 FPS 84 FPS 54 FPS 91 FPS 78 FPS 126 FPS 128 FPS - Spider-Man 2 112 FPS 66 FPS 63 FPS 21 FPS 67 FPS 34 FPS 105 FPS 66 FPS - Cyberpunk 2077 129 FPS 57 FPS 52 FPS 25 FPS 111 FPS 66 FPS 209 FPS 121 FPS 29 FPS (1440p), 6 FPS (4K) Fortnite 82 FPS 46 FPS 77 FPS 39 FPS - - - - -

The 9070 XT is a beast at native 1440p gaming. In 4K, the GPU can't keep up as well; however, we got playable framerates throughout, even with ray tracing turned on, except for Spider-Man 2.

Frame generation does help performance significantly; however, support still remains limited as compared to Nvidia's DLSS. Moreover, AMD's path tracing capabilities still remain in the mud. Hopefully, more powerful RDNA 4 iterations will improve upon this.

For now, we only recommend the 9070 XT for high-end 1440p gaming. 4K isn't its strongest suit, as evident.

Temperature and power draw characteristics

The TUF Gaming RX 9070 XT draws power through three 8-pin connectors (Image via Sportskeeda)

The TUF Gaming variant packs sufficient heatsink mass to keep the Radeon RX 9070 XT cool under peak load. We stressed the card with Furmark 2 at 1440p, which resulted in surprising findings.

The average GPU temperature hovered around 56°C, which is much better than what most high-end Nvidia cards achieve. The memory junction ran significantly hotter, with the GPU hotspot touching 97°C.

In terms of power draw, the 9070 XT isn't very forgiving with its 304W rating. In our testing, the TGP hovered around 279W, with the board power starting at 330W. At the maximum, the card drew 450W momentarily, maxing out the PCIe power connections, before settling at 373W.

In gaming, the characteristics vary significantly. We tested this with Cyberpunk 2077 running at the highest settings at 4K, which limits CPU bottlenecks and puts significant rendering workload on the GPU.

Starting with temperatures, the card averaged around 50°C, with memory junction temperatures hovering around 90°C.

In terms of power draw, the card exhibited several spikes beyond its rated 304W while running Cyberpunk 2077. We recommend a maximum momentary spike of 618W, which maxes out all the x16 and 8-pin power connectors. This necessitates a high-end 750W+ power supply.

The card is quite demanding, especially when you're playing GPU-heavy games at 4K. However, with a high-end power supply and a decent motherboard, you can maintain the GPU without issues.

Value and conclusion

The AMD RX 9070 XT can be a lucrative option in the mid-premium segment (Image via Sportskeeda)

Overall, the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a capable video card for high-resolution gaming without major performance hiccups. However, it falters at 4K, especially when the games are extremely GPU heavy.

Given the $599 price tag, however, the performance feels justified given it beats the RTX 5070 at raw rasterization. In the mid-premium range, the card offers enough capabilities to handle the latest titles at the highest settings without performance hiccups. However, it definitely leaves something to be desired given it's the highest-end entry from Team Red so far.

