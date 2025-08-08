Mafia: The Old Country delivers a rich, open-world experience set in a gritty 1930s Sicily. With its mix of cinematic storytelling, immersive driving mechanics, and intense combat, fine-tuning your settings can make all the difference in achieving the perfect balance between visual quality and smooth performance.

This guide covers the best Mafia: The Old Country settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S to maximize immersion, responsiveness, and stability.

Best gameplay settings for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S

Mafia: The Old Country settings menu (Image via 2K)

Mafia: The Old Country features third-person shooting, stealth, driving, and even horseback riding. The following settings are designed to provide smooth aiming, intuitive camera movement, and an immersive gameplay feel without overcomplicating the controls.

Difficulty:

Game Difficulty: Medium (balanced challenge for most players)

Aim Assist:

Aim Snap Type: Snap

Snap Aim Pull Follow Strength : 0.55

: 0.55 Aim Pull Movement Strength: 0.55

0.55 Aim Slow Strength: 0.55

0.55 Persistent Center Dot: Off

Movement:

Manual Shifting: Off

Off Simulation Driving: Off (arcade-friendly handling)

Off (arcade-friendly handling) Skip Drive & Ride: On (skip non-essential travel if desired)

On (skip non-essential travel if desired) Navigation Signage: On

On Stance When Using Cover: Persistent Crouch

Camera:

Camera Shake: Off

Off Vehicle Camera View: Near

Near Camera Follow – On Foot: Off

Off Camera Follow – Horse: On

On Camera Follow – Vehicle: On

On Camera Follow – Orbit Cover: On

These settings provide stable aiming for shootouts, comfortable camera tracking for driving and riding, and a cinematic yet practical gameplay experience.

Best Mafia: The Old Country graphics settings for PS5

On the standard PlayStation 5, Mafia: The Old Country offers both Performance Mode and Quality Mode. The former targets higher frame rates up to 60 FPS for smoother gameplay. Meanwhile, the Quality Mode prioritizes visual detail, reflections, and shadows at the cost of framerate, typically 30 FPS.

Below are the recommended graphics settings for the new Mafia game on PS5:

Quality Preset: Performance

Performance V-Sync: On (reduces screen tearing)

Performance Mode is ideal for gunfights, chases, and high-action sequences. Since the game is full of such sequences, it is ideal for the best gameplay experience.

Best Mafia: The Old Country graphics settings for PS5 Pro

Mafia: The Old Country gameplay (Image via 2K)

The PS5 Pro has the extra hardware power to better handle Quality Mode without sacrificing as much framerate stability. Ray-traced lighting and improved environmental effects are more feasible here.

Below are the recommended graphics settings for Mafia: The Old Country in PS5 Pro:

Quality Preset: Quality (for maximum detail with stable framerates)

Quality (for maximum detail with stable framerates) V-Sync: On

Moreover, Mafia: The Old Country is enhanced for PS5 Pro. So, the visuals of the game while playing on this would be greater compared to the standard PS5. Although Quality Mode is ideal for PS5 Pro, you can still opt for Performance mode if cinematic experience isn't your priority.

Best graphics settings for Mafia: The Old Country on Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X is comparable to the PS5 Pro in raw performance, while the Series S is closer to the base PS5 in terms of output.

Below are the recommended Xbox Series X settings for the new Mafia title:

Quality Preset: Quality (leverages Series X’s higher power for maximum detail)

Quality (leverages Series X’s higher power for maximum detail) V-Sync: On

The recommended Mafia: The Old Country settings for Xbox Series S are listed below:

Quality Preset: Performance (to maintain framerate stability, likely at dynamic 1080p–1440p)

Performance (to maintain framerate stability, likely at dynamic 1080p–1440p) V-Sync: On

These recommendations ensure smooth driving sequences, stable aiming in firefights, and an overall consistent frame delivery across all Xbox consoles.

