Mafia The Old Country ending explained

Mafia The Old Country's ending is perhaps the best, if not one of the best, in the entire franchise. After Chapter 14's ending, there's a bittersweet sense of serenity as we see Isabella on the ship, sailing away into the distance. There's a lot to take in, and the ending of Mafia The Old Country leaves us with some questions that hopefully will lead to fruitful answers (and a sequel).
On that note, here is the ending of Mafia The Old Country explained, alongside a dash of hopeful optimism added to the mix.
Mafia The Old Country's ending could signify a sequel in the making
At the very end, we get to see Isabella on the ship, reading Enzo’s letter while the Mafia II theme song plays in the background, and in the distance, we get to see Empire Bay. In this moment, the world is a peaceful place, but not without its fair share of sorrows.
The storyline ends in tragedy when, in the final Chapter, Enzo and Isabella decide to escape to America with their unborn child. They get ambushed by Tino and Torrisi's mobsters, and Isabella is separated from Enzo, who gets sent to confront Torrisi back in the mines, where it all started.
Isabella is sent back to the villa, where she fights for her life and that of her unborn child, which eventually leads to her killing Achille and Tino, which earns her freedom. However, things don't go smoothly for Enzo as, despite killing Don Torrisi, he eventually gets betrayed by Cesare, who wanted to parley and reconcile with him. It would seem that feeling undervalued may have led to this betrayal, but in all reality, it probably was due to his ambition.
Finally, Isabella encounters Cesare, who hands her a bloodied ticket. Realizing Enzo is gone, she sets off for America alone. This is where we get to see the final scene of her reading Enzo's letter, while the ship sails further away from the harbour, and perhaps signifies the beginning of a sequel for The Old Country.
We could witness the rise of the Galante Family, find out what happened to the Torrisi Family, as well as that of Cesare, Isabella, and the child. If not a direct sequel, perhaps we'll get more backstory and lore about this phase of the game, before the modern-day setting.
