Mafia The Old Country La Merica guide: Chapter 14 walkthrough

Chapter 14 of Mafia The Old Country, titled La Merica, ultimately determines Enzo’s fate with Isabella. Both of them try to escape the city to start a beautiful life together. However, their journey is filled with challenges and fights until the very end. The chapter begins with Enzo meeting Isabella with plans to reach the train station. Unfortunately, Tino and the rest of the Torrisi family catch them and whisk them away to a different location.
This article covers a walkthrough of Mafia The Old Country La Merica.
Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 14 La Merica walkthrough
Drive to the meeting point
The final chapter, La Merica, begins with the protagonist Enzo being tasked to meet Isabella so they can leave the area together. Reach the objective area to pick up Isabella in your car. Drive towards the train station, which is about 1200m from Isabella’s meetup point. As you reach the station with her, Tino and the rest of the Torrisi Mafioso will arrive there and stop you.
They catch both Enzo (played by you) and Isabella and knock the former out. When he regains consciousness, he finds himself in a pickup truck alongside Cesare. This cutscene showcases some conversation between Enzo and Cesare before they arrive at the Don's office.
There, Don Torrisi punches Enzo for choosing his daughter, Isabella, to marry. After taking quite a few hits, Enzo takes the Don and leaps through a glass window, landing on the ground.
Knife duel with Cesare
After the cutscene is over, a fight starts between Cesare and Enzo. Here, you must rely on your aiming and dodging skills to defeat Cesare.
Leave the area and get to Isabella
Once you win the fight, leave the place and return to Isabella. This will not be easy, as enemies will be searching for you throughout the area. You will find some corpses nearby to loot and get better guns. You must fight numerous enemies before you can leave the area, so it is advised to use rocky covers and change your position frequently to avoid being caught off guard.
You must move slowly, following the checkpoints, and killing enemies along your way. Eventually, you will reach a wooden bridge crossing a green truck. As you try to cross the bridge, another cutscene will play, showing destruction from bombardment that causes you to fall to the ground.
Enter the tunnel
At this point, Don Torrisi and his gang will start firing at you. You must survive and reach a nearby tunnel to take cover and leave the area. You might take some shots during the fight, but you can replenish your health to some extent by using bandages. Once inside the tunnel, follow the objective marker to reach a wooden gate.
Torrisi Mafioso and some gang members will begin searching for you. You can use items like a tunnel lamp to throw at and kill some of them. Continue your journey following the objective market until you confront Don Torrisi, who will start firing.
The area will have multiple wooden crates. You need to take cover behind them while gradually moving forward, focusing on leaving the area and avoiding the Don’s gunfire.
Exit the mines
Afterward, you will reach an area where you can find a pistol and a rifle. After picking these up, you face some gang members firing at you, whom you must kill to proceed further. Note that the area will be filled with poisonous gas, which will gradually decrease Enzo’s health. Therefore, you must end the fight quickly and avoid taking too much damage.
Once you clear the path, it’s time to exit the mines. You will find wooden stairs to reach above, and there you will find some wooden barricades. As you approach the barricade and begin to remove it, a cutscene plays, revealing Don Torrisi striking at you.
He then picks up a rock to hit Enzo with. At that moment, Enzo throws his tunnel lamp at him, which results in the Don falling, giving the protagonist time to flee.
A fight with Don Torrisi
After you exit the mine, move forward, and another cutscene will play where Don Torrisi challenges you to a knife duel. You must kill the Don in this knife fight. Both characters will have their own healthbars to track their health. Once you win the fight and kill Don Torrisi, Cesare arrives there and betrays Enzo by stabbing him in the back, causing him to die.
Get to Enzo
The cutscene then shifts to Isabella, who has been locked in a room by Tino. From this point, you play as Isabella, and your objective is to reach Enzo. Since the door is locked, you need to find a way to open it and escape.
You will find a hairpin nearby in the room, which you can use to unlock the door. After that, make your way to the ground floor of the building. You need to escape through the cellar.
Escape the cellar
As you try to escape the cellar, a cutscene shows Achille trying to stop Isabella. However, she kills him with his knife and manages to escape the area. Outside, more enemies are roaming around.
You must avoid detection by taking cover behind wooden crates and rocks. Afterward, you will encounter the housekeeper, who advises you to go through the garden, the only way to leave the area safely.
Fight with Tino
However, as you try to leave, a cutscene begins, in which Tino catches Isabella. She bites Tino’s arm, and a fight starts between the two. Now, you, as Isabella, must kill Tino to proceed further. Since the area has low visibility due to smoke and fires, you can be stealthy and strike Tino to death.
After he dies, Cesare arrives at the scene, informs Isabella that Enzo is dead, and suggests she should leave. This triggers another cutscene, showing Isabella on a ship, reading a letter from Enzo that he gave her at the beginning of Chapter 14. And with that, La Merica concludes.
