Aside from Cars, Horses in Mafia The Old Country, are a great way to get around and explore the Sicilian countryside. Giving "horsepower" a whole new meaning, unlike Cars that need fuel to function, Horses can keep on going. They can be obtained via the Stable and are available as early as Chapter 3, but only in Explore Mode, which also happens to be the only way to fast-travel.
There are quite a few Horses in Mafia The Old Country that you can obtain as you progress. On that note, here's how to unlock them.
List of all Horses in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them
There are a total of six Horses that you can obtain in-game. Each one has its spur-tolerance level, which signifies how many times they can be spurred to make them go faster. Horses can also be fitted with different accessories, which add a personal touch to them. Here is the list:
- Cicciu (2 Spurs): Can be obtained in Chapter 4.
- Cosimo (4 Spurs): Can be obtained via the Padrino Pack (Deluxe Edition).
- Ercole (3 Spurs): Can be bought in the Stable in Chapter 4 for 800.
- Nivula (2 Spurs): Can be obtained in Chapter 4.
- Tesoro (4 Spurs): Can be obtained via the Soldato Pack (Pre-order Bonus).
- Tramonto (3 Spurs): Can be bought in the Stable in Chapter 6 for 800.
Aside from being able to ride Horses, you will also be able to use them as a portable weapon platform of sorts. While chasing an enemy on horseback, you can draw your weapon and fire. It won't be the most stable (or sane way) to engage an enemy, but at times, this will be your only choice.
That's all you need to know about Horses in Mafia The Old Country. If you're up for the challenge, you can collect them all, much like Outfits, Hats, and Hairstyles. Perhaps the only downside to Horses is that they become available in Chapter 4, which will take you some time to reach.
