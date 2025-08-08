Best Mafia The Old Country settings for Steam Deck and other handhelds

Mafia The Old Country was released on August 8, 2025, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and several handhelds, such as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Ally X. The much-awaited title is a visually-oriented game, featuring excellent graphics. Looking at the system requirements for PC, it is moderately demanding, requiring a performant setup.

That said, you might wonder how it'd run on handheld devices, which typically come with very mid-level specifications. The game runs relatively well on all handheld devices, but requires a ton of optimization. This article will discuss exactly that, featuring the best settings for Mafia The Old Country on handheld consoles.

Best settings for Mafia The Old Country on Steam Deck

Mafia The Old Country looks great on the Steam Deck (Image via 2K Games)

For the Steam Deck, we suggest you use a combination of Medium and Low graphics settings to get a good balance of performance and quality. While the performance can be improved, setting all graphics to low makes the game look quite blurry. Thus, we stuck to the settings below at a maximum resolution of 800p.

We also used AMD FSR upscaling, set to Balanced mode, emphasizing both visual quality and performance. We also suggest turning on Lossless scaling, which can be set in-game through the side panel.

Lossless scaling helps you get better performance by slightly lowering the resolution. However, in this case, the game looks much sharper when you have 2X Lossless scaling turned on. The game runs best in this mode, even though the Deck struggles to hit 60 FPS.

Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:

Display Selection: Default

Default Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen Render Resolution: 1280 x 800 (Native)

1280 x 800 (Native) V-Sync: Off

Off Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Cinematic Frame Rate: 60 FPS

60 FPS Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaling Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpness: 2

2 Frame Generation: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: Low

Low View Distance: Near

Near Textures: Low

Low Foliage: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Medium

Best settings for Mafia The Old Country on Asus ROG Ally

The Old Country runs and looks slightly better on Asus ROG Ally (Image via 2K Games)

Mafia The Old Country looks much better on the Asus ROG Ally thanks to the AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset. We've set the resolution to 900p along with a mix of High, Medium, and Low settings. This setting shows over 50 FPS with FSR upscaling and frame generation, even crossing 60 FPS in some scenes.

While the game runs at a little over 30 FPS at 1080p, we recommend you set the resolution to 900p for a smoother experience. However, if you prioritize visual quality over performance, go for the 1080p resolution, as it looks best in this mode.

Here are the best settings for the Asus ROG Ally:

Display Selection: Default

Default Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen Render Resolution: 1600 x 900

1600 x 900 V-Sync: Off

Off Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Cinematic Frame Rate: 60 FPS

60 FPS Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaling Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpness: 2

2 Frame Generation: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Global Illumination: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: Low

Low View Distance: Near

Near Textures: High

High Foliage: Low

Low Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

Best settings for Mafia The Old Country on Asus ROG Ally X

Mafia The Old Country looks best on the Asus ROG Ally X (Image via 2K Games)

The game runs at its best on the Asus ROG Ally X, showing over 50 FPS with a mix of High and Medium settings. AMD FSR upscaling and Frame generation greatly help improve framerates, but we've stuck to the 900p resolution.

The game does run at 1080p, but framerates remain subpar. While the handheld features a better processor, the performance difference between the Ally and the Ally X isn't very noticeable.

Here are the best settings for the Asus ROG Ally X:

Display Selection: Default

Default Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen Render Resolution: 1600 x 900

1600 x 900 V-Sync: Off

Off Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited

Unlimited Cinematic Frame Rate: 60 FPS

60 FPS Quality Preset: Custom

Custom Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: AMD FSR

AMD FSR Upscaling Mode: Balanced

Balanced Sharpness: 2

2 Frame Generation: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Off Global Illumination: High

High Shadows: Medium

Medium Reflections: Medium

Medium View Distance: Near

Near Textures: High

High Foliage: Medium

Medium Effects: Medium

Medium Post Processing: Medium

