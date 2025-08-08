Best Mafia The Old Country settings for Steam Deck and other handhelds

Mafia The Old Country was released on August 8, 2025, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and several handhelds, such as Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and Ally X. The much-awaited title is a visually-oriented game, featuring excellent graphics. Looking at the system requirements for PC, it is moderately demanding, requiring a performant setup.
That said, you might wonder how it'd run on handheld devices, which typically come with very mid-level specifications. The game runs relatively well on all handheld devices, but requires a ton of optimization. This article will discuss exactly that, featuring the best settings for Mafia The Old Country on handheld consoles.
Best settings for Mafia The Old Country on Steam Deck
For the Steam Deck, we suggest you use a combination of Medium and Low graphics settings to get a good balance of performance and quality. While the performance can be improved, setting all graphics to low makes the game look quite blurry. Thus, we stuck to the settings below at a maximum resolution of 800p.
We also used AMD FSR upscaling, set to Balanced mode, emphasizing both visual quality and performance. We also suggest turning on Lossless scaling, which can be set in-game through the side panel.
Lossless scaling helps you get better performance by slightly lowering the resolution. However, in this case, the game looks much sharper when you have 2X Lossless scaling turned on. The game runs best in this mode, even though the Deck struggles to hit 60 FPS.
Here are the best settings for the Steam Deck:
- Display Selection: Default
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Render Resolution: 1280 x 800 (Native)
- V-Sync: Off
- Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited
- Cinematic Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: AMD FSR
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Sharpness: 2
- Frame Generation: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Global Illumination: Medium
- Shadows: Medium
- Reflections: Low
- View Distance: Near
- Textures: Low
- Foliage: Low
- Effects: Low
- Post Processing: Medium
Best settings for Mafia The Old Country on Asus ROG Ally
Mafia The Old Country looks much better on the Asus ROG Ally thanks to the AMD Ryzen Z1 chipset. We've set the resolution to 900p along with a mix of High, Medium, and Low settings. This setting shows over 50 FPS with FSR upscaling and frame generation, even crossing 60 FPS in some scenes.
While the game runs at a little over 30 FPS at 1080p, we recommend you set the resolution to 900p for a smoother experience. However, if you prioritize visual quality over performance, go for the 1080p resolution, as it looks best in this mode.
Here are the best settings for the Asus ROG Ally:
- Display Selection: Default
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Render Resolution: 1600 x 900
- V-Sync: Off
- Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited
- Cinematic Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: AMD FSR
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Sharpness: 2
- Frame Generation: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Global Illumination: High
- Shadows: Medium
- Reflections: Low
- View Distance: Near
- Textures: High
- Foliage: Low
- Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
Best settings for Mafia The Old Country on Asus ROG Ally X
The game runs at its best on the Asus ROG Ally X, showing over 50 FPS with a mix of High and Medium settings. AMD FSR upscaling and Frame generation greatly help improve framerates, but we've stuck to the 900p resolution.
The game does run at 1080p, but framerates remain subpar. While the handheld features a better processor, the performance difference between the Ally and the Ally X isn't very noticeable.
Here are the best settings for the Asus ROG Ally X:
- Display Selection: Default
- Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen
- Render Resolution: 1600 x 900
- V-Sync: Off
- Gameplay Frame Rate: Unlimited
- Cinematic Frame Rate: 60 FPS
- Quality Preset: Custom
- Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: AMD FSR
- Upscaling Mode: Balanced
- Sharpness: 2
- Frame Generation: On
- Motion Blur: Off
- Global Illumination: High
- Shadows: Medium
- Reflections: Medium
- View Distance: Near
- Textures: High
- Foliage: Medium
- Effects: Medium
- Post Processing: Medium
