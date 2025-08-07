Best Mafia: The Old Country settings for mid-range GPUs

Mafia: The Old Country's system requirements are demanding, even for mid-range hardware that typically handles most games at 1440p without breaking a sweat. Hangar 13 has mandated an RTX 3080 Ti for comfortable QHD performance, which shows just how resource-hungry this new release is. Gamers with mid-range cards from the RTX 4060 Ti to RTX 4070 range, along with AMD's RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT, will need some serious settings-tweaking to hit playable framerates.

The good news is that Mafia: The Old Country ships with support for all upscaling and frame generation technologies. You'll need to rely on them, as native rendering will leave you with slideshow-like performance. Read on to find out the ideal settings combinations for mid-range gaming PCs.

Mid-range Nvidia GPU settings for Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country hits 50-60 FPS on mid-range Nvidia graphics cards (Image via Hangar 13)

For mid-range Nvidia GPUs, we are considering the RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 from Ampere, 4060 Ti 16 GB, 4070, and 4070 Super from Ada Lovelace, and the RTX 5060 Ti from this generation.

Mid-range GPU owners should expect 50-60 FPS at 1440p in the game, although those on older 30-series cards should drop the resolution to 1080p. Multi-frame Generation can push these numbers significantly higher; however, that's locked to 50-series GPUs. Cards with 12 GB or more VRAM are mandatory for a smooth experience, as the game occupies more than 8 GB of memory even with the Medium settings preset.

Here's the detailed settings recommendation for Mafia: The Old Country:

Display Settings

Resolution: 1440p (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), 1080p (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

1440p (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), 1080p (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen V-Sync: Off (use G-Sync if available)

Off (use G-Sync if available) Gameplay Frame Rate: 60 or 120 (depending on monitor)

Graphics Settings

Quality Preset: Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low-Medium Mix (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low-Medium Mix (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: DLSS Performance (RTX 4060 Ti), DLSS Balanced (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080/3070 Ti)

DLSS Performance (RTX 4060 Ti), DLSS Balanced (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080/3070 Ti) Frame Generation: On (RTX 40-series), Not Available (RTX 30-series)

On (RTX 40-series), Not Available (RTX 30-series) Sharpness: 0.8 (RTX 4060 Ti), 0.7 (RTX 4070), 0.6 (RTX 3080/3070 Ti)

Visual Quality Settings

Global Illumination: High (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Medium (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

High (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Medium (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Shadows: Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Reflections: Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) View Distance: Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Near (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Near (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Textures: High (RTX 5060 Ti/3080), Medium (RTX 4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

High (RTX 5060 Ti/3080), Medium (RTX 4070/4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Foliage: Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti)

Medium (RTX 5060 Ti/4070/3080), Low (RTX 4060 Ti/3070 Ti) Effects: Medium (All cards)

Medium (All cards) Post Processing: Medium (All cards)

Medium (All cards) Motion Blur: Off

Mid-range AMD GPU settings for Mafia: The Old Country

Mid-range AMD cards can play Mafia: The Old Country smoothly with a few settings tweaks (Image via Hangar 13)

AMD's mid-range cards perform well in Mafia: The Old Country, especially given that the game doesn't implement ray tracing. The RX 7700 XT can handle 1440p gaming with FSR 3, while older RDNA 2 cards like the RX 6700 XT work best at 1080p. VRAM is generally less of an issue with AMD cards, as even mid-range models typically pack 12 GB or more.

Here are the settings combinations you need to follow in the game:

Display Settings

Resolution: 1440p (RX 7700 XT/6800), 1080p (RX 9060 XT/7600 XT/6700 XT)

1440p (RX 7700 XT/6800), 1080p (RX 9060 XT/7600 XT/6700 XT) Screen Mode: Borderless Fullscreen

Borderless Fullscreen V-Sync: Off (use FreeSync if available)

Off (use FreeSync if available) Gameplay Frame Rate: 60 or 120 (depending on monitor)

Graphics Settings

Quality Preset: Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Low-Medium Mix (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT)

Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Low-Medium Mix (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT) Anti-Aliasing & Upscaling: FSR 3 Performance (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT), FSR 3 Balanced (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800)

FSR 3 Performance (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT), FSR 3 Balanced (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800) Frame Generation: On (if available)

On (if available) Sharpness: 0.8 (RX 9060 XT/7600 XT/6700 XT), 0.7 (RX 7700 XT/6800)

Visual Quality Settings

Global Illumination: High (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Medium (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT)

High (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Medium (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT) Shadows: Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Low (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT)

Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Low (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT) Reflections: Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT), Low (RX 6800/7600 XT/6700 XT)

Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT), Low (RX 6800/7600 XT/6700 XT) View Distance: Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Near (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT)

Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Near (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT) Textures: High (RX 6800), Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/7600 XT/6700 XT)

High (RX 6800), Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/7600 XT/6700 XT) Foliage: Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Low (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT)

Medium (RX 9060 XT/7700 XT/6800), Low (RX 7600 XT/6700 XT) Effects: Medium (All cards)

Medium (All cards) Post Processing: Medium (All cards)

Medium (All cards) Motion Blur: Off

Mafia: The Old Country is a surprisingly demanding (and screenshot-worthy) game that pushes graphical fidelity to the absolute maximum. Don't be surprised if your GPU can't hit triple-digit numbers in the title. On mid-range cards, hitting 60 FPS can be challenging if you're not relying on frame generation/upscaling.

