How to get the Getaway Driver achievement in Mafia The Old Country

Mafia The Old Country features a variety of challenges to undertake, many of which reward players with achievements, including the Getaway Driver trophy. Completionists and series fans who want to see and experience everything the latest entry has to offer will no doubt aim for a 100% achievement completion rate, so knowing how to acquire Getaway Driver is key.

Unlike many of the other challenges in the game, this is a fairly simple one to complete. Read on to know more.

How to unlock Getaway Driver achievement in Mafia The Old Country

The road heading past Porto Almaro is ideal for getting the Getaway Driver achievement (Image via 2K)

To obtain this achievement, you need to drive a car at 120 km/h for 15 seconds. Of course, this must be accomplished without slowing down or crashing. To make things easier, you should find a stretch of road without any obstacles or turns.

First, you should have a car that can achieve fast speeds quickly. The default Carozella Mark 2 obtained in Chapter 7 is perfect for the job. Alternatively, Pasquale's Gas Station has several great options up for purchase, including the Trautenberg 3600TF and Delizia Type 86 at 2000 and 2500 Dinari, respectively.

Once an appropriately speedy ride is in your possession, move on to the second step: finding the right course. The sandbox Sicilian countryside of Mafia The Old Country is teeming with snaking paths and dirt roads, and thus, many of them are not fit for a long speed run at a stretch.

To find the perfect spot, teleport to the Porto Almaro fast travel point in Explore Mode while in the car. After teleporting, take a U-turn and head down the opposite roadway.

Take the right exit upon reaching the fork in the road. Upon heading past the stone building, start accelerating once the long stretch of countryside road is in view. Stay on this road and be sure not to go over the 120 km/h mark by a lot. Otherwise, you might cover the stretch before the 15-second requirement can be met. If done correctly, you will unlock the Getaway Driver achievement.

