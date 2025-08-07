  • home icon
  • Mafia The Old Country release patch notes (August 7, 2025): Improvements, new features, and more

Mafia The Old Country release patch notes (August 7, 2025): Improvements, new features, and more

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 07, 2025 17:52 GMT
Mafia The Old Country Day 1 Patch
Mafia The Old Country is now available (Image via 2K)

Hangar 13 has released the Mafia The Old Country release patch, which aims at fixing a few issues that came with the game's launch on August 7, 2025. The update has been released by the devs, and it will be downloaded alongside the game files for most people. PlayStation users who have preloaded Mafia The Old Country might have to download it before they can jump into 1900s Sicily.

This article will cover everything that has been added to the game with the Mafia The Old Country release patch.

Mafia The Old Country release patch notes

The patch for the game has been deployed to fix a few issues and also to add some missing features for certain platforms. Here is the list of all the changes and additions that came with the Mafia The Old Country Day 0 patch.

New Features

PS5® Pro Enhanced Support

  • Higher dynamic resolution in both Quality and Performance modes
  • Support for Variable Refresh Rate
  • Support for 120Hz displays
  • Increased Cinematics Frame Rate

Increased Cinematics Framerate on PC

  • New option in the Graphics Settings to allow players to choose cinematics framerate between 30, 60, and Unlimited FPS

Contextual HUD option

  • The Contextual HUD option lets you immerse yourself in an even more cinematic experience, where HUD elements are hidden by default.
  • You can make the hidden HUD elements reappear for a few moments by pressing the Ping button.
  • This option is recommended for a second playthrough or experienced Mafiosi.

Gameplay

  • Many improvements to AI behaviors in stealth and open combat.
Visuals

  • Many improvements to environment visuals stability.
  • Added an option to allow equipping DLC outfits during the story. Use at your own risk; this feature may create some narrative dissonance as some story cinematics rely on a specific outfit to work both narratively and visually.

UI

  • Improvements to the translation of many localized text lines across all languages.

Audio

  • Many improvements to the timing of voice-over lines in cinematics across all languages
Miscellaneous

  • General improvements to framerate and stability.

That covers everything new in the Mafia The Old Country release patch. The game is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can dive into the rags-to-riches adventure of Enzo Favara and experience the story of Mafia The Old Country as it unfolds over 10-12 hours. It is not as lengthy as its predecessor, as it features a linear story-driven experience.

