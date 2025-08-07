Mafia The Old Country release patch notes (August 7, 2025): Improvements, new features, and more

Hangar 13 has released the Mafia The Old Country release patch, which aims at fixing a few issues that came with the game's launch on August 7, 2025. The update has been released by the devs, and it will be downloaded alongside the game files for most people. PlayStation users who have preloaded Mafia The Old Country might have to download it before they can jump into 1900s Sicily.This article will cover everything that has been added to the game with the Mafia The Old Country release patch.Mafia The Old Country release patch notesThe patch for the game has been deployed to fix a few issues and also to add some missing features for certain platforms. Here is the list of all the changes and additions that came with the Mafia The Old Country Day 0 patch.New FeaturesPS5® Pro Enhanced SupportHigher dynamic resolution in both Quality and Performance modesSupport for Variable Refresh RateSupport for 120Hz displaysIncreased Cinematics Frame RateIncreased Cinematics Framerate on PCNew option in the Graphics Settings to allow players to choose cinematics framerate between 30, 60, and Unlimited FPSContextual HUD optionThe Contextual HUD option lets you immerse yourself in an even more cinematic experience, where HUD elements are hidden by default.You can make the hidden HUD elements reappear for a few moments by pressing the Ping button.This option is recommended for a second playthrough or experienced Mafiosi.GameplayMany improvements to AI behaviors in stealth and open combat.VisualsMany improvements to environment visuals stability.Added an option to allow equipping DLC outfits during the story. Use at your own risk; this feature may create some narrative dissonance as some story cinematics rely on a specific outfit to work both narratively and visually.UIImprovements to the translation of many localized text lines across all languages.AudioMany improvements to the timing of voice-over lines in cinematics across all languagesMiscellaneousGeneral improvements to framerate and stability.That covers everything new in the Mafia The Old Country release patch. The game is now available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can dive into the rags-to-riches adventure of Enzo Favara and experience the story of Mafia The Old Country as it unfolds over 10-12 hours. It is not as lengthy as its predecessor, as it features a linear story-driven experience.