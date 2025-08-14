How to unlock Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country

The Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country is a trophy that pushes you to use every knife type available and master their special actions. Out of the game's total of 50 trophies, this one sits in the weapon mastery category. While acquiring it through general in-game progression may take some time, you can also get it done in one go if you know the right spot.

The goal is simple: Use the special action of both available knife types, Scannaturi and Rasolu, five times each. With that said, the following section details the steps to unlock the Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country.

How to get the Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country

Reload your checkpoint in the game to quickly unlock the Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

The fastest way to get it done

While you can chip away at getting this trophy while playing the game normally, there’s a much quicker way, using the Chapter Select feature. From the main menu, jump straight into Chapter 5: Vendetta D’onore. Once you’re in, play through until you reach the infiltration stage at Ludovici’s villa.

Right outside the hut where Tino gives you the plan, there’s a weapon crate on a table. This crate is where the speed run for this achievement begins.

Start with the Scannaturi: Open the weapon crate and either equip or buy a Scannaturi knife. This knife’s special action is a throw takedown, so land five of these on enemies. You will find the first enemy patrolling near the gate. Once inside, make sure to use Enzo's Instinct ability (which helps him see foes through walls) to find the enemies and take them down. Reload the checkpoint: Pause, choose “Reload from Checkpoint,” and you’ll spawn back near the crate. Switch to the Rasolu: Grab a Rasolu knife from the crate. Its special action is a one-hit takedown in close combat, so do it five times. Enemies will try to shoot you down, but take cover and handle them one at a time.

If you’ve done these steps correctly, the trophy will pop up as soon as the last set of actions is completed.

Why this spot works well

This section of Chapter 5 is perfect because the weapon crate is right at the start of a checkpoint, making it possible to quickly swap the weapons without replaying long stretches. Enemies are close enough for quick kills, and you can reset your progress instantly with the reload trick.

By the time you’re done, you won’t just have the Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country; you’ll also be a lot more comfortable with each knife’s strengths in actual missions.

That wraps up our guide on obtaining the Live by the Blade achievement in Mafia The Old Country. For more such articles, follow Sportskeeda.

