How to get the Salvatore's Apprentice achievement in Mafia The Old Country

To get the Salvatore's Apprentice achievement in Mafia The Old Country, you need to open a safe without Enzo finding the combination. Usually, when you come across safes in the game, you have to look around for papers or other clues to get the combination right. Doing so allows you to open the safe and access its contents. However, you can also do it without needing to find the code.

This article will explain how you can get the Salvatore's Apprentice achievement in Mafia The Old Country.

Salvatore's Apprentice achievement in Mafia The Old Country: How to get it

Freeing Giuseppe in Chapter 6 before opening the safes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

In the game's story progression, you will come across about six different safes. You can open any one of them without knowing the combination to get the achievement.

Some reports also suggest that opening Signor Affini's safe does not help you unlock the achievement. This one is located in Chapter 3 and may not help your case. It's best to open either D'Amico's or Brancati's safe in Chapter 6 to get the achievement done. Here are some easy steps to follow:

In Chapter 6 of Mafia The Old Country, follow the normal mission objectives and free Giuseppe.

Next, follow the yellow quest marker into the building opposite you, right after freeing Giuseppe.

Enter the building and walk to the end of the hallway, sneak past a guard admiring a statue, and open the doors at the end of the dining room.

Here, you'll find Brancati's safe. Enter this combination: 00-01-02. This will open the safe for you and unlock the Salvatore's Apprentice achievement in Mafia The Old Country.

Be careful not to pick up any letters or documents close to the safe. They will contain the combination, and if you read it, Enzo will know the code, and the achievement will not be unlocked.

Now you know how to unlock the Salvatore's Apprentice achievement in Mafia The Old Country. There are other safe combinations as well, which you can take from this article and use to open some known safes in the game. They are as follows:

If you'd like to do it with your skill, you can also just try and hear out the safe combinations when you turn the wheel. The right numbers will make a slightly higher-pitched sound than the others, allowing you to figure out the real combination.

