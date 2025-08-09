Mafia The Old Country La Difesa Siciliana guide: Chapter 6 walkthrough

La Difesa Siciliana is the sixth chapter in Mafia The Old Country, where Don Torrisi tries to build a new business in his empire. Essentially, he plans to build a direct line with the American market and utilize money using a cash printing machine. However, the first objective is to rescue the man behind the machine from the guards.

Here is an extensive walkthrough on how to complete the La Difesa Siciliana (Chapter 6) in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 6 La Difesa Siciliana: Walkthrough

Arrive at the Tannery

Don Galante tasks you with saving a counterfeiter (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After becoming a part of Don Torrisi's trusted squad and receiving a new place to stay in Vendetta D'Onore (Chapter 5), La Difesa Siciliana starts with Enzo and Cesare driving towards the Tannery.

You can choose not to press any movement key to automatically reach the Tannery. Or, just drive to the destination and talk to Leo. Follow him to the door and open it. Then, Don Torrisi and Don Galante will reveal the whole plan regarding the money printing business.

Find the man in a red waistcoat

The man in a red waistcoat (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Once the cutscene ends, follow Leo to the car and drive to San Celeste. You can skip the ride using the Skip Drive feature. After reaching the location, get out of the car and follow the objective marker to reach the Market Square.

Just as you reach the location, a cutscene will begin where you will meet Isabella and Valentina.

The main task here is to locate a man in a red waistcoat, who will be present in the market's top-right corner. You can see him leaning on a stone structure. However, as you get near him, wait for the guard to finish talking and then interact.

Learn about the cellar's location

The informant reveals details about the place's security (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After talking to the informant, the man wearing the red waistcoat, follow him inside the police station. Once you reach the balcony, he will show you the cellar's location, where the counterfeiter is held. Furthermore, the informant will also give more details about the place's security.

When done, exit the place and talk to Isabella. Then, meet Leo and Cesare just ahead to discuss the rescue plan.

Sneak into the police station

Follow this path to avoid the guards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After the cutscene ends, take the path on the right and move forward while crouching. Wait for the guards to finish talking and enter the small alley on the right.

Knock out the guard and place him inside the stash (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Proceed forward and knock out the guard standing just ahead. Carry his body and place it inside the nearby stash.

Move up the stairs to enter the building (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After that, take the stairs to the right and get inside the building. Then, go down the stairs and wait for the patrolling guard walking to the right.

Wait for the patrolling guard to leave to take down the crouched one (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Just as he starts walking, knock out the nearby guard and carry him inside the building. Again, wait for the patrolling guard to walk to the right and use the pillars as cover to move to the right. When the guard walks to the left, go right and sneak inside the building.

Knock out the guard at the cellar and save Giuseppe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Knock out the guard in front and put him inside the stash. Then, move towards the objective marker to free Giuseppe, the counterfeiter. You can also obtain a Trinacria from his cell. There's also a bead (Abile) to collect beside the cell door, on top of a barrel.

Get the printing plates

Throw a coin to distract the guard first (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After rescuing Giuseppe, exit the building and go to the opposite side to enter the marked building. Wait for the guards' conversation to end, go right, and throw a coin to distract the guard standing in front of the stairs.

Knock him out and hide his body in the back. Move up the stairs, take the right side, and knock out the guard inside the room. Proceed forward and open the white doors at the end.

Collect a Mystery Fox from the back of the room (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

You can find a note on the table. From there, you can learn that the plates are inside a safe, which is in Major D'Amico's office. Look behind the table to obtain a Mystery Fox.

Throw a coin to distract the guard in front of the door and knock him down (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Exit the room, go through the white doors to reach the balcony. Carefully observe the guard's movement and knock him out from behind. You can use a coin to distract him first.

Use the code 02-19-62 to unlock the safe (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Next, go through the marked door to reach Major D'Amico's office. Use the passcode "02-19-62" to open the safe and collect the plates.

Fight your way to the exit

Defeat the guards to exit the building (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

As soon as you collect the plates, the guards will be aware of your location and start attacking you. Eliminate them one by one and go down the stairs. Take a left turn, kill the guards, and open the brown door. Cesare will assist you from that point to take out the remaining guards.

Once cleared, go to Giuseppe's location and eliminate more guards. Then, Cesare will take Giuseppe and leave the place. However, now you have to fight Major D'Amico in a knife battle

Winning the knife battle against Major D'Amico requires precise skill (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Carefully dodge his unparryable attacks and strike at appropriate times. Once D'Amico's health bar is down to 20 percent, a cutscene begins, highlighting Cesare and Leo coming to your rescue.

Go with them to your house and meet Isabella to conclude the La Difesa Siciliana (Chapter 6) in Mafia The Old Country.

