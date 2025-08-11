Best beginner tips and tricks for Mafia The Old Country

While you can jump into Mafia The Old Country without playing any of the older titles, don't expect to know everything from the get-go. There will be an initial struggle to grasp everything, and a sense of uncertainty with regards to certain aspects of the game.

Owing to this fact, there are a few beginner tips and tricks for Mafia The Old Country that you can take help of to ensure your first playthrough will be fruitful.

Five useful beginner tips and tricks for Mafia The Old Country

Dinari is lifeblood

Collect as much Dinari as you can (Image via 2K)

Dinari is the in-game currency, and having a lot of it will be beneficial. You can obtain it by looting and stashing bodies, opening boxes, and other means. However, the best way to get it is by selling Trinacria.

These tokens are valuable items that can be found all over the open world. Each one is valued at 100 Dinari, which means a handful of them will be enough to mint you a pretty penny.

Explore to collect Charms and other collectibles

The world of Mafia The Old Country is filled with trinkets to collect and add to your collection. This includes things like Charms, Mystery Fox, Saint Cards, Newspapers, and Photographs. While some are locked to Chapters, others can be found through exploration.

However, if you have a penchant for collecting everything, you can also go back to the Chapter Selection option after completing the main storyline to collect whatever you've missed. You'll be able to Explore at your own pace and take in the sights and sounds.

Manage your resources wisely

Don't waste ammo; make each shot count (Image via 2K)

Enzo can only carry so much at once. This means that you'll have limited stock of items in combat. This pertains to things such as bangages, ammo, bombs, whetstone, and coins. As such, you will have to learn to manage how to juggle these resources to stay in every fight.

Owing to these restrictions, you will have to make the most of certain items. For example, since Enzo can carry two bandages, try to converse them until you come across one extra, or only use them before entering active combat. The same goes for ammo. Rather than aimlessly shooting like a western shootout, use a knife to sneak in for a close-quarters kill.

Make use of Stealth when possible

Not every fight has to be taken head-on. Stealth exists for a reason, and you should make use of it when possible. Use the Instinct feature to get a layout of the surroundings, and pick targets to take out with stealth.

Use coins, bottles, and lamps to distract enemies and pick them off one by one. Remember to hide the body unless you want to start an all-out fight. Yes, stealth will be frustrating as it will consume knife durability if you kill an enemy, but it's better than having a classic shootout and running short of bullets.

Make use of different knife types

Use different knives to make the most of each situation (Image via 2K)

Mafia The Old Country puts a lot of emphasis on knife combat. As such, there are a whole host of mechanics that players need to learn to be effective when using this deadly tool. While mastering the blade is enough to get by, knowing which blade to use when is also important. There are three types of knives you can use in Mafia The Old Country. They are:

Scannaturi: These knives can be thrown.

These knives can be thrown. Rasolu: These knives allow for one-hit kills during active combat.

These knives allow for one-hit kills during active combat. Stiletto: These knives have the highest durability.

Scannaturi are great for throwing about at unsuspecting opponents, while Rasolu will make short work of foes with a single strike. If you plan on using stealth to rake up kills, Stiletto offers the highest durability, allowing you to carve a path through enemies one at a time.

Read more Mafia The Old Country articles here:

