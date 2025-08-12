All photograph locations in Mafia The Old Country

Mafia The Old Country features a Camera mechanic that allows players to click pictures throughout its campaign. This is also used generously across its various story set-pieces as protagonist Enzo takes pictures across a variety of scenarios, ranging from memories with loved ones to investigations. On top of this, there are several optional spots to photograph across the title's sandbox map.

Below we've listed all the Photograph locations in Mafia The Old Country.

Every photograph location in Mafia The Old Country

Here is a list of the 23 photos that can be clicked in the game:

1) The Temple Complex

Temple Complex in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Obtained in Chapter 4: Il Barone, this is the first ever picture players will click in the game. Isabella will have Enzo click a photo of the Temple area that they are heading towards after joining her on the Overlook as part of the story.

2) Marquis Siragusa

Caught in the act (Image via 2K)

Chapter 7: Spirito Sportivo sees players track down a damning photo of the event organizer, Marquis Siragusa, in order to blackmail him into allowing Enzo to enter the Targa Siragusa race. This photo is a requirement for progressing in the mission.

3) The Winning Team

Winners of the Targa Siragusa (Image via 2K)

This one is captured in the finale of Chapter 7: Spirito Sportivo as part of the story progression. After Enzo and the gang win the race, Isabella will have them pose for a photograph with the trophy.

4) A View of San Celeste

San Celeste viewspot location (Image via 2K)

This is where the Free Roam segments of photographs in Mafia The Old Country begin. This spot is on a hilly area just south-west of Villa Torrisi and right next to the only red house on the map with a driveway. Players will have to climb a series of ledges and walk over a wooden walkway to get to the top, where a giant cross can be found.

5) Ruins of the Temple of Neptune by Lago Efesto

Temple of Neptune by Lago Efesto photo location (Image via 2K)

As the name suggests, this spot is close to Lago Efesto, or rather to its south. Head inside the ruins and then to the lake shore to the right to interact with this photo spot to take a picture of the ruins.

6) Ruins of the Castle of Umfredo Anquetil

Castle of Umfredo Anquetil ruins photo location (Image via 2K)

These ruins are located north-east of Villa Torrisi. Once there, the photo spot can be found outside the ruins, so players can click a picture of the ruins' front view.

7) Chapel of the Madonna La Gentile

Chapel of the Madonna La Gentile photo location (Image via 2K)

This is located in a town south-east of Villa Torrisi. The photo spot is beside a small dirt road leading to the Chapel.

8) Chiesa Di Maria

Chiesa Di Maria photo location (Image via 2K)

This one is easy to find as it is located near the Torrisi fast travel point, southeast of the Affini Farm.

9) “Il Uccello Rapace” Rock Formation

“Il Uccello Rapace” Rock Formation photo location (Image via 2K)

It is located northeast of the Abandoned Farms, just north of the L'Antica Riva area on the map. The photo spot is a patchy grass area.

10) The Temple of Aphrodite Epistrophia on La Riva Antica

The Temple of Aphrodite Epistrophia on La Riva Antica photo location (Image via 2K)

As the name suggests, this is found in the L'Antica Riva region, just slightly northeast of the Temple of Aphrodite.

11) Norman Arched Walls in the Sicilian Countryside

Norman Arched Walls in the Sicilian Countryside photo location (Image via 2K)

It is located on the easternmost roadside of the L'Antica Riva region. Find the spot on the map above to find a location overlooking the ruins.

12) The Salt Industry

The Salt Industry photo location (Image via 2K)

This is to the west of the Porto Almaro region, as the salt pans are easily distinguished by their white topographical landmass on the map. The photo location will be accessible near a windmill's wall overlooking the scenery.

13) Porto Almaro

Porto Almaro photo location (Image via 2K)

This spot is located at the tip-end of the Porto Almaro industrial area, on the docks and the ships.

14) Capo Francesco Da Paola Lighthouse

Capo Francesco Da Paola Lighthouse photo location (Image via 2K)

This is another easy one as it is located west of Porto Almaro. After jumping over the fence, head down the path leading to the lighthouse to find this spot.

15) A Last Stand in the Norman Ruins

A Last Stand in the Norman Ruins photo location (Image via 2K)

It is located even further west of the Capo Francesco Da Paola Lighthouse photo spot. Head down to the beachside near a rocky outcrop to find this spot.

16) Pirates in Sicily

Pirates in Sicily photo location (Image via 2K)

This spot is to the southeast of Fratelli Galante Tonnara in the western part of the map. The photo location is atop a small hill, as marked on the map.

17) A Narrow-Gauge Link to Palermo

A Narrow-Gauge Link to Palermo photo location (Image via 2K)

It can be found on the road between Pasquale’s Gas Station and Collezolfo fast travel point.

18) Collezolfo

Collezolfo photo location (Image via 2K)

This photo spot is located next to the Collezolfo fast travel point, just east of it, near the main road in Mafia The Old Country.

19) Sicilian Railways

Sicilian Railways photo location (Image via 2K)

This is further southeast of the previous Collezolfo photo location, near a river overlooking the railway tracks.

20) West Valle Dorata

West Valle Dorata photo location (Image via 2K)

It can be found north of the Collezolfo photo location on the side of a dirt road.

21) Changing Industries of Sicily

Changing Industries of Sicily photo location (Image via 2K)

Located north-west of the San Celeste area at the Lumber area, it can be reached by heading down the road leading east of Pasquale's Store.

22) Byzantine Ruins House Superstitions

Byzantine Ruins House Superstitions photo location (Image via 2K)

This lies to the west of San Celeste and south of the Changing Industries of Sicily photo location in Mafia The Old Country.

23) "The Mountain"

"The Mountain” photo location (Image via 2K)

The final spot is perhaps one of the toughest. It is just south of the San Celeste area. Turn left from the San Celeste fast travel point after fast traveling and climb up the set of rock-hewn stairs. Once on the floor, approach the open arch in the wall and take the stairs to the right to reach the photo spot.

