Having more Charm slots in Mafia The Old Country allows you to increase the passive abilities that Enzo can gain by equipping Medallions and Beads. While the latest game in the franchise offers a linear experience and few customization options, Charms are an essential part of the game. You can find Beads and Medallions all over Sicily, which will give you passive buffs.

This article will go over how to increase Charm slots in Mafia The Old Country.

How can you increase your Charm slots in Mafia The Old Country?

Having more Charm slots will allow you to equip more Beads in Mafia The Old Country. These give you various passives such as increased ammo capacity, faster reloading, improved stealth, etc. You will start with only one slot for your Beads, but you can later increase them by visiting Pasquale's store.

Pasquale's store (Image via 2K)

You will initially come to this shop during Chapter 2 of Mafia The Old Country. Go down the stairs and enter the room where Pasquale's mother is waiting. You can find the option to increase your Charm slots in Mafia The Old Country at one of the many counters in this room.

You can unlock a total of three additional Charm slots, but keep in mind that unlocking each will cost you Dinari in Mafia The Old Country. You can sell items such as Trinacria to Pasquale's mother to obtain the currency. Keep in mind that not every mission in Mafia The Old Country will allow you to visit Pasquale's shop.

So, have some money when you come to visit the store so that you can easily unlock all of the Charm slots.

Can you equip more than one Medallion in Mafia The Old Country?

Unfortunately, you can only have one Medallion equipped at a time. However, upto four Beads can be equipped, given you have unlocked all of the additional slots.

Charms in Mafia The Old Country give you various passive boosts that will aid you in combat or stealth scenarios.

Where to find Charms in Mafia The Old Country

While you can unlock Charm Slots in Mafia The Old Country, they will remain useless unless you have some Charms to equip. You can find some of them all over the map. Keep an eye out for the San Celeste statue and interact with them to obtain more Charms. Some can also be purchased from Pasquale.

Charms Menu (Image via 2K)

These can be equipped by pausing the game and going over to the Charms menu. Each mission is structured differently, so it is ideal to change them often to adapt to the situation.

