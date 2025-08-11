6 best cars in Mafia The Old Country

There are numerous cars in Mafia The Old Country, some stylish, others less flashy, but they perform like a dream. Most of the cars resemble vintage Italian design, but some drift from the norm and have an identity of their own. It will take you some time and effort to collect the money needed to buy them all, but you'll be well rewarded for your troubles.

That said, here are six of the best cars in Mafia The Old Country.

List of the best six cars in Mafia The Old Country

Carozella Mark 2

Carozella Mark 2 (Image via 2K Games)

Carozella Mark 2 is like the classic Italian car you would expect to see in the 1900s. It oozes style, and with a four out of five in Acceleration and Braking, and a five in Grip, it's worthy of being hailed as one of the best cars in Mafia The Old Country. You can obtain it by progressing through the storyline.

Garzia Tumulto

Garzia Tumulto (Image via 2K Games)

The Garzia Tumulto is the best car in Mafia The Old Country. It has a five out of five rating in all aspects and can be unlocked for free. To get it, you need to link your 2K account to the game. With a top speed of 111mph, it's sure to leave anyone in the dust. It's also extremely stylish and has a steampunk vibe to it.

Trautenberg 3600TF

Trautenberg 3600TF (Image via 2K Games)

Another classic is the Trautenberg 3600TF. With a top speed of 109mph, it's a powerhouse, with four out of five in acceleration. Braking and Grip are maxed out, which makes this car an excellent choice given that you can purchase it at the Garage.

Carozella Nero

Carozella Nero (Image via 2K Games)

The Carozella Nero is exclusive to the Gatto Nero Pack and is one of the most stylish cars in-game. Aside from the Braking being four out of five, the Acceleration and Grip are five out of five, which makes this a perfect choice for fast escapes. It also has a top speed of 112mph, which is very fast.

Delizia Type 86

Delizia Type 86 (Image via 2K Games)

The Delizia Type 86 is white and pristine, and with a top speed of 113mph, it will shine through the Italian countryside as you race down dirt roads. It has a four and a three out of five, respectively, for Acceleration and Braking, and a magnificent five out of five in Grip. It can be purchased from the Garage.

Trautenberg Sport-Runner

Trautenberg Sport-Runner (Image via 2K Games)

This may not be the fastest car in Mafia The Old Country, but it looks beautiful. With a five out of five for Braking and Grip, and two out of five for Acceleration, it's a perfect pace if you want a slow car. Although the top speed won't break any records, as it tops out at 91 mph, it'll do in a pinch. You can purchase it from the Garage.

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More

