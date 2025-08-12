How to use mods in Mafia The Old Country

For many of us, the fun doesn’t stop after beating the main story as the mods in Mafia The Old Country can turn the game into a completely fresh experience. Whether it’s adding new content, changing the look, or tweaking performance, the right mods can make it feel like you’re playing for the first time all over again.

But modding isn’t just drag-and-drop magic. There’s a process to follow, and if you skip steps, you could break something. With that, here's how you can use Mods in Mafia The Old Country.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s views and does not guarantee the safety of using mods in Mafia The Old Country. Some mods may require extra steps or additional files, so check the description before installing. Use them at your own discretion, as features may work, fail mid-session, or cause bugs.

A guide to installing mods in Mafia The Old Country

Gameplay still from Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Finding the mod you want

First, you need to pick the mod you actually want to use. Read the mod’s description carefully, and always check the comments. If a mod is causing crashes or bugs, someone’s probably already mentioned it. However, if you decide a pick is not for you (or it’s causing problems), go back to the same Paks > ~mods folder and delete its files.

Then launch Mafia The Old Country again. Most mods won’t touch the original game files, but it’s still smart to keep a backup of your game before you start modding.

When you’ve made your choice, download it using the Manual Download button. Avoid auto-installers for this game as manual control keeps you from accidentally overwriting the wrong files. You can also check our guide on the best mods in Mafia The Old Country.

Installing the mods

Once your mod file has been downloaded, you can start getting it into the game. Begin by opening your game’s installation folder.

If you’re using Steam, right-click the game in your library, hover over Manage, and select Browse Local Files. This will take you directly to the game directory. Inside, open the Content folder.

Here, you’ll see another folder named Paks (this is where the mods go). If there isn’t already a mod folder inside it, create one and name it exactly ~mods (including the tilde).

Now, copy everything from your downloaded mod into this ~mods folder. Once that’s done, launch the game. If the installation was successful, your mod should be active and ready to use.

Once you’ve done it once or twice, adding mods in Mafia The Old Country becomes second nature. Just remember: read instructions, keep backups, and don’t rush the install.

