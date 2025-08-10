If you’re trying to start a car engine in Mafia The Old Country, especially during the IL Barone (Chapter 4) mission, you’ll quickly learn it’s not as simple as hopping in and turning a key. Knowing how to do this can mean the difference between making a clean getaway and standing in the middle of the street with goons closing in.
On that note, here is how you can start a car engine in Mafia The Old Country.
Way to start a car engine in Mafia The Old Country
Cranking the engine from the front
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
When a car is almost dead, you can go to the front and manually crank the engine. This works even if the vehicle looks like it’s been through hell, with a dented hood and smoke pouring out, as long as you follow the steps correctly. That said, here are the exact steps to follow in order to start a car engine in Mafia The Old Country:
- Go to the front of the car.
- Wait for the E prompt to appear.
- Start cranking when the game shifts to the repair animation, and keep your eye on the on-screen meter.
The trick is to time your button press so the marker lands in the shaded area of the meter. Hit it perfectly, and the meter flashes green, indicating the engine should roar back to life.
Also read: How to easily win knife battles in Mafia The Old Country
Unlocking the "Good as New" achievement
Fixing a broken-down car with a crank gets you the "Good as New" achievement. All it takes is using the crank repair method once. If you can’t find a wrecked vehicle to work on, you can even create your own. Just ram your car into walls or other solid objects until it’s smoking, then jump out before it’s too late and start the crank repair.
Why it is different from previous Mafia games
In earlier Mafia titles, fixing a busted car usually meant calling in help or dragging it to a garage. The Old Country changes that by letting you repair on the spot. It’s a simple mechanic, but it fits right into Enzo’s background of street-savviness and the gritty, hands-on vibe of this chapter.
Cars in this game also have a fuel meter, and the longer you drive, the more it drains. Add that to the risk of gunfire or crashes, and you’ll find yourself relying on the crank repair more than you might expect.
Extra touches for your ride
Outside of emergencies, there’s a lot you can do with your cars. You can drift, shoot from the driver’s seat, and even give them a custom look with different themes. Each theme changes both the interior and exterior, making the car feel brand-new. The first time you do this, you’ll earn the "Driving in Style" trophy.
This concludes our article on how to start a car engine in Mafia The Old Country. For more such guides, follow Sportskeeda.
Check out: All Shotguns in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.