When it comes to close-range firepower, nothing beats Shotguns in Mafia The Old Country. They’re brutal, loud, and perfect for when you want an enemy gone in a single trigger pull. This isn’t the kind of weapon you take to a long-range duel; these are your go-to tools for clearing tight corners, breaking ambushes, and putting sheer stopping power to work.

Ad

With that, let's check out all the Shotguns in Mafia The Old Country.

List of All Shotguns in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them

Barker Model 11 in the list of Shotguns (Image via 2K)

The beauty of Shotguns in Mafia The Old Country here is in their one-hit potential. Up close, they can wipe out a single target or heavily wound a group if they’re clustered together. But they’re not without their downsides: a slow reload speed can punish you for mistiming your shots, and their wide pellet spread means you’ll whiff damage at distance.

Ad

Trending

Now, let's look at all the Shotguns available in Mafia The Old Country.

1) Lupara

A short shotgun that’s all bite and costs 1000 Dinari, holds two shells, and hits 5/5 on raw damage. You won’t win any long-distance duels as the 1/5 range makes sure of that, but step into spitting distance and it's a good weapon.

Also read: Can you fast travel in Mafia The Old Country?

2) Lupara Tradituri

You won’t find this Shotgun in a store, as it’s locked behind signing up for the 2K Newsletter. Once you’ve got the weapon, it plays like a more balanced cousin to the Lupara.

Ad

3) Lupara Speciale

This one’s a Deluxe Edition exclusive through the Padrino Pack. It’s a short shotgun with two shells, 5/5 damage, and a touch more reach (2/5 range) than the regular Lupara. Think of it as the same brutal punch, just willing to let you stand a couple more steps back.

4) Cacciatore

A long shotgun that trades the Lupara’s close-in panic for steadier handling. Holds 2 shells, keeps the 5/5 damage, and stretches to 2/5 range. Feels better when you’ve got a little space to work with but still want that instant takedown potential.

Ad

5) Pump-Action Shotgun

This one’s the all-rounder if you can’t decide between raw damage and staying in the fight. Priced at 800 Dinari, it carries five shells, hits at 4/5 damage, and keeps 3/5 rate of fire. It’s not the hardest hitter, but it’s reliable when you can’t afford constant reloading.

6) Barker Model 11

If you’ve got 1200 Dinari to burn, the Barker Model 11 is the long shotgun that doesn’t mess around. Holds five shells, hits 5/5 damage, and handles with the same steady 2/5 range. It’s pricey, but in a street fight, you’ll feel the difference in how fast it drops people.

Ad

That wraps up our list of all Shotguns in Mafia The Old Country and their unlocking methods. For more guides on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: All Mafia the Old Country difficulty settings explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.