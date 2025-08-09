Is there a romance in Mafia The Old Country?

A question that many might ponder on while visiting 1900s Sicily is whether there is romance in Mafia The Old Country. A classic crime-thriller story featuring the mafioso is incomplete without a good romance, and fortunately, that is the case for the latest game in the series. But there's a catch: you cannot choose who to romance, as this is a linear story-driven game and not an RPG.

Let's take a look at what romance in Mafia The Old Country stands for.

Who can you romance in Mafia The Old Country?

Isabella Torrisi is a major character in Mafia The Old Country and is the one with whom Enzo Favara ends up. You do not have to select any options to romance her, as their love blossoms throughout the course of the story. Similar to Tommy and Sarah from Mafia 1, Enzo and Isabella's little love story will blossom as the plot of Mafia The Old Country progresses for 15 chapters.

Isabella and Enzo's story blossoms as the story progresses (Image via 2K)

You will meet Isabella during Chapter 1 of Mafia The Old Country and will see both of them flirting with each other as the plot progresses. They will confess their love for each other during Chapter 4 and 5. It will take you 4 to 5 hours to reach this point in the story, based on the difficulty.

Can you romance multiple people in Mafia The Old Country?

The game lacks any other romance options, as it is a linear story-driven game and not an RPG, or a title with role-playing elements. Hence, Isabella is your only choice when it comes to romance in Mafia The Old Country.

Like Mafia 1 and 2, this game offers a linear experience with the story structured around its main cast. The third game offered some role-playing elements, including a few different endings, but that is not the case for The Old Country.

Also keep in mind that this is the second game in the series that offers anything close to a romance. The other one being Mafia 1, where Tommy Angelo, the protagonist meets and falls in love with Sarah, the daughter of the bartender of the bar where the Salieri Crime Organization meets.

