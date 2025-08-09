Mafia The Old Country La Festa guide: Chapter 10 walkthrough

Chapter 10 of Mafia The Old Country, titled La Festa, starts on a deceptively calm note but quickly spirals into one of the most chaotic chases in the game. It mixes quiet moments with Isabella, tense sniper hunts, and an exhausting multi-stage fight with Il Merlo, the same man Enzo once clashed with back in the Tremori prologue.
Here is an extensive walkthrough on completing La Festa (Chapter 10) in Mafia The Old Country.
Mafia The Old Country Chapter 10 La Festa Siciliana: walkthrough
Go to the Church in San Celeste
This opens with a cutscene where Don Torrisi tells Enzo they need to get to the church before a baptism. Isabella’s taking her time, so you’ll be waiting for her before driving to San Celeste together. The route isn’t long, but the narrow streets and sharp turns in town mean you can’t zone out while driving.
On the way, Isabella and Enzo fall into a personal conversation about marriage and commitment. Before reaching the church, you’ll stop at a flower stall to pick out a gift for her. This leads to another short cutscene, where they promise not to give up on each other and talk about eventually getting married. From here, you step inside the church to trigger the next scene.
Go to the Sniper’s Tower
Things shift fast after the church cutscene. You’ll be under fire, so stay crouched and move cover to cover. Drop the nearby statue to block some fire, then keep pushing forward. Cesare is with you, and at one point, the sniper tags him in the leg, slowing him down.
Cesare distracts the sniper, and you need to move to the tower while he does that. This is where you learn the shooter is Il Merlo.
Defeat Il Merlo
Climb the tower and face him head-on. After you deal some damage, Il Merlo bolts, forcing you into a rooftop chase. Make sure to watch your footing. You’ll hit a dead end where a knife fight breaks out. Get him to half health, and he’ll run again, forcing you into a sequence of roof jumps and window climbs.
At one point, Merlo tackles Enzo out of a window, only to take off again. The chase cuts through the streets, with pockets of enemies slowing you down. You corner him for another knife fight, but like before, he manages to escape.
A cutscene interrupts as Il Merlo crashes through a window. Luca appears and tosses you a gun. Take cover and clear the enemies in your way. Il Merlo makes it to a car, so you jump onto a horse and continue the pursuit, shooting at enemies as you ride.
Chapter 10 La Festa's showdown
The chase ends at a wrecked vehicle. This is your last fight with Il Merlo. His health is already halfway down, but he’s still dangerous. Time your dodges well, because he hits hard. Once he’s beaten, a cutscene plays where he tries to suffocate Enzo, only for Luca to step in and save him.
That’s the end of Chapter 10 La Festa, a chapter that starts at a celebration but ends with you limping away from one of the most intense pursuits in Mafia The Old Country.
