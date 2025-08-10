Mafia the Old Country La Forza Del Destino guide: Chapter 12 walkthrough

La Forza Del Destino is the 12th chapter in Mafia The Old Country. The game has about 15 chapters, including the Prologue. Naturally, as you reach the 12th one, the game's characters and overall plot have matured. In Chapter 11, Mattanza, we witness the passing of Luca, who bleeds out in front of Enzo, pleading with him to get out of the crime business.

Enzo then wakes up in his room. This article will act as a guide for Mafia The Old Country's Chapter 12, La Forza Del Destino.

Mafia The Old Country full Chapter 12 La Forza Del Destino walkthrough

Don Torrisi entrusts Enzo with a mission (Image via YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

Once you gain control of Enzo, you can get dressed and pick up Isabella's Plea from the table nearby. Next, exit the building, where Cesare will await you with a horse.

Mount the horse and follow Cesare as he and Enzo converse about Luca's death and the situation with the family business. You will gallop through the countryside until you reach Don Torrisi, who summoned you to see him. This will start a cutscene.

During this scene in the 12th chapter of Mafia The Old Country, Don Torrisi will entrust you with the next mission. You must go to an Opera House, where a deal is set to take place. Once the scene is over, you are supposed to go and speak to the driver outside; however, on your way out, Isabella grabs hold of you, and another short cutscene begins.

Once it's over, go outside and speak to the driver.

Follow the priest

Father Clemente tells Enzo where to find the Barron (Image via YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

After another cutscene, you meet Father Clemente. You must follow him into an underground region connected to the city's sewer system. This is your way into the Opera House since you can't enter from the front door thanks to the guards.

During the walk through the sewers, you will encounter a few small objectives. You'll have to move coffins, raise a gate by navigating the waters, and more. Father Clemente will guide you through these easy roadblocks as you make your way to the Opera House in Mafia The Old Country.

Unfortunately, you will encounter guards inside the sewers during your quest to the Opera House. Head in their direction and pass through the narrow gap between the rockface walls. From there, you can take a left turn. Be careful and sneak around this area. Use Instinct to remain wary of the guards.

You will encounter two of them; kill them both as quietly and quickly as possible. If you make noise, two more guards will storm you, and if not, you'll have to kill them soon after on your way to the Opera House ladder.

As you get to the ladder, Father Clemente will reappear and tell you the coordinates of your targets. You must reach the Royal Box located opposite the stage on the Second Floor. Once the short scene is over, climb the ladder and enter the Opera House in Mafia The Old Country.

Inside the Opera House

Making your way onto the second floor (Image via YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

As you get into the Opera House, your objective will appear. You must enter the Royal Box as highlighted by the priest. However, if you get caught by the guards, your target will flee, and the mission in Chapter 12 of Mafia The Old Country may fail.

Walk forth and turn to your right. Move the cart forward and wait for a quick interaction between a guard and an actor to end. Then sneak forward and head up the stairs. Once you do, you will enter the changing room, and right outside is the stage surrounded by guards and actors working in the play. This is a dangerous place where you can easily get caught.

Take cover behind the boxes present here to stay hidden. Use the cover to move to the backstage area and sneak past the actors rehearsing for their act. Take a left, and move forward by jumping over some boxes. Wait for the interaction between the two guards to end, then cross over to the other side.

You will see a tall ladder on this side. Climb upwards. Remember, the goal is to reach the second floor. After climbing, take a right and climb the next ladder. Then, take a right walk all the way through and then take a left into the door marked by the objective marker.

Take a left into the open door, where you will notice a guard with his back to you; either sneak past him or choke him unconscious. Take a right and you'll find yourself inside the hallway. Follow the objective marker through the next door, and you'll hear a conversation between the guards and Don Spadaro's private security detail in Mafia The Old Country.

Once they finish talking, sneak downstairs as everyone walks away. Take a left, and then the door to your left will reveal the Baron to you. Sneak towards him and kill him.

Botched operation

Spadaro discovers the assassination (Image via YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

Unfortunately, as Enzo assassinates the Baron in Mafia The Old Country's Chapter 12, Spadaro walks in abruptly and witnesses it all. The Baron, too, trips over the balcony in his last moments, and his body falls onto an applauding audience. Everyone discovers the crime, Enzo must now escape the Opera House under heavy gunfire. But before that, Spadaro must be eliminated.

As the cutscene ends, you find yourself ducking away from gunfire. Eliminate the guards in front of you as quickly as possible. Keep following the objective marker and eliminating as many guards as you encounter. Spadaro is running from you; you must chase him and stay alive in the process.

During the chase, Spadaro lights the backstage area on fire. Keep chasing him by eliminating his guards. He will run to the sewer system in Mafia The Old Country. You must move forward in the flooded area, duck underneath a low archway, and take a left to get back on foot on dry land.

Take a left and climb the stairs to fight the rest of Spadaro's guards in Mafia The Old Country's Chapter 12. The objective will then change to killing Spadaro's men. Use instinct to find his guards and kill every single one of them in the area. Once you do, you'll have to find Spadaro by walking through a gate where he attacks you.

A knife duel then begins, dodge Spadaro's critical strikes, and keep dealing damage with slashes and strikes. Once Spadaro dies, a cutscene begins as Father Clemente comes to your rescue.

Torrisi Villa

A long cutscene ensures, you find yourself in Torrisi Villa, where Don Torrisi congratulates Enzo for his work. He informs you that Luca has been buried at the Chapel and asks Enzo to pay his respects. Walk to the grave and pay your respects. The final cutscene of Mafia The Old Country's Chapter 12 begins and sees Enzo paying his respects and then promising Isabella to run away to America together.

After this scene, Chapter 12 will conclude, and Chapter 13, Capiregime, will begin.

