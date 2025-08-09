How to improve at combat in Mafia The Old Country

Combat in Mafia The Old Country is about staying smart, reading the situation, and using every trick the streets give you. Enzo’s journey will throw him into gunfights, ambushes, and tight corners where a wrong move means you’re on the floor. If you want to survive and come out on top, you must think beyond just aiming and shooting.

On that note, here are a few tips to improve at combat in Mafia The Old Country.

A guide to improve at combat in Mafia The Old Country

Enzo in combat in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Make every bullet count

Ammo is rare, so scavenging is part of the job. Pick up bullets from downed enemies and the environment; you’ll need them when stealth isn’t an option. If you hate mashing buttons during knife struggles, the Accessibility menu has a “Simplified Struggle” toggle that handles those moments for you.

Use the environment like a weapon

San Celeste isn’t just a backdrop; it’s a tool. Shooting lanterns to trigger a fire can quickly take out groups. Tossing objects to lure guards makes sneaking easier, and there are even spots to hide bodies if you don’t want to raise an alarm. Think about every surface and prop; the street can fight for you if you know how to use it.

Cover is your best friend

Standing in the open is basically asking to get riddled with bullets. Stay in cover when reloading or healing, and only peek out to take your shots. Slow down, aim for the head, and wait for your accuracy circle to tighten before firing. Moving while shooting will just waste precious ammo.

Know when to stay quiet

Some missions are smoother if you sneak instead of charging in. Activate “Instinct” to spot enemies through walls, then plan your approach. The Scannaturi knife is excellent for ranged stealth kills, so bring one if you know you’ll be sneaking around frequently.

Keep Knives sharp

Knives wear down after repeated use, so you’ll need whetstones to restore them. Since whetstones are scarce, avoid using your blade when a standard takedown will suffice. Some knives even come with perks like healing Enzo after a kill, hitting harder in melee, or throwing farther, as mentioned above, so choose the right one for each task.

Manage your resources like a pro

Aim with caution (Image via 2K)

Enzo can’t carry much, whether it’s bandages, ammo, or bombs, so we recommend topping off wisely. If you’re already carrying the max number of bandages, heal before picking up another, so you don’t waste it. The same goes for bombs and coins; use them to scare, distract, or break up enemy formations before they get too close.

Don’t underestimate Charms

Charms offer small but important edges in both stealth and combat in Mafia The Old Country. One of the first worth grabbing is the Fortunato Bead in Chapter 2, found on a wooden platform outside Don Torrisi’s tent before the horse race. It boosts the Dinari you earn from looting, which adds up fast.

Don’t forget the wheels (and Hooves)

Cars and horses aren’t just for travel; you can shoot while riding or driving, which can be a lifesaver during chases. While pursuing Merlo in La Festa (Chapter 10), you'll get a glimpse of it.

More options unlock as the story progresses, and each has its own stats, so it’s worth picking the right one for the mission at hand.

That concludes our guide on improving at combat in Mafia The Old Country. Follow Sportskeeda for more game guides.

