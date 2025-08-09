Pistols in Mafia The Old Country are the comfort weapons Enzo can always count on when things go south. They might not hit as hard as a Shotgun, but they’re quick, light, and perfect for when you’ve got to pull the trigger before your enemy even realizes you’re armed.

Every pistol has its quirks, whether it’s a slower, heavier hitter or a quick-draw popper. With that, here’s the complete list of Pistols in Mafia The Old Country and their unlocking methods.

Note: The article is a work in progress; more details on Pistols will be added later.

List of all Pistols in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock them

Bodeo Nero in the list of Pistols in Mafia The Old Country (Image via 2K)

Ranging from pocket-sized barkers to heavy stoppers, these secondary weapons in Mafia The Old Country each have a unique feel. Knowing which one to carry can make the difference between walking away and hitting the dirt.

Now, let's look at all the Pistols available in Mafia The Old Country.

1) Bodeo

With six rounds in the cylinder, 2/5 damage, but with 4/5 rate of fire, the Bodeo is built for fast, tight encounters. Not the pistol you rely on for stopping power, but if you need to rattle off shots quickly in a close hallway, it won’t let you down. It can be found at weapon locker in Chapter 5

2) Bodeo Nero

A step up from the regular Bodeo, the Bodeo Nero holds six rounds, with 3/5 damage and the same quick 4/5 fire rate. Since it comes as part of the Gatto Nero Pack, you’ll have to get the pack to unlock it.

3) Vito’s 1911

Boasting seven rounds, 4/5 damage, and 5/5 fire rate, the Vito's 1911 in Pistols in Mafia The Old Country is a slick, balanced pistol for those who don’t want to trade speed for power.

4) Vendetti

The Vendetti has four rounds, 5/5 damage, with a 3/5 rate of fire. It can be unlocked for 1200 Dinari after being used in Chapter 3, which is pricey, but worth it if you like ending fights before the second shot’s even chambered. Keep in mind that the small (4 capacity) mag means you’ve got to make every bullet count.

5) Vendetti Speciale

A Padrino Pack exclusive, the Vendetti Speciale holds six rounds, hits at 5/5 damage, and sits at a 2/5 rate of fire. It’s slower on the draw, but when you’re aiming steady, that single hit makes a greater impact.

6) Modello C96

The Modello C96 feels different the moment you hold it. Nine rounds, 1/5 damage, but with 5/5 fire rate, it’s the kind of pistol you use when you want to charge in headfirst and overwhelm the enemy before they can react. It can be obtained after using it in Chapter 3, and it costs 700 Dinari. Its speed makes it a beast in the right hands.

That wraps up our list of all Pistols in Mafia The Old Country and their unlocking methods. For more guides on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

