How to lockpick in Mafia The Old Country

To lockpick in Mafia The Old Country, the first thing you need to do is obtain a knife. In the new game, this tool/weapon will allow you to break locks entry into restricted spaces. It can also be used to break open locked boxes or cases. Mafia The Old Country introduces the mechanic in the game early on, so you won't have to wait long before coming across a knife.

This article will explain exactly how you can lockpick in Mafia The Old Country by obtaining a knife.

Mafia The Old Country: Here's how to lockpick in the game

Knives can be used to pick/break locks (Image via 2K)

Mafia The Old Country has 15 chapters, but you will learn lockpicking in the prologue named Tremori. This is the beginning of the game, where you start your journey in the shoes of Enzo, who must find a way out of the underground mines with a fellow minor, Gaetano. Here's what follows next:

When Enzo is unable to find food, you will have to sneak around following the game objective markers.

Next, you will enter a warehouse where you will discover a knife sticking out of a wooden table. Pick it up and take it to the locked door nearby.

You can then press the action key to pick the lock with your knife, and voila, you're all done.

This is how simple it is to pick locks in Mafia The Old Country. Keep in mind that you need knives to do it, and picking a lock affects the knife's durability. It dulls the knife, so you will then either need to get yourself a new one or polish it using a whetstone, which can be found randomly in the game at different points.

The picking mechanic is also rather simple; all you need to do is approach a locked door and use the action key for Enzo to quickly break the lock. It also applies to locked boxes or other cases containing valuables.

The Stiletto knives in the game have the highest durability and, therefore, are the most useful and enduring tools used for lockpicking. Since they are so valuable, they also often cost you a lot of Dinari.

Additionally, you can fight duels and take down your targets using a knife. However, it's better used only for picking locks since enemies can be taken down in a variety of more efficient manners.

