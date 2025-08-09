Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - Minimum and recommended system requirements explored

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to bring one of gaming's most iconic stealth adventures back to life with modern visuals and refined gameplay mechanics. With the game releasing on August 28, 2025, fans are eager to know the system requirements needed to run the game at its best. This modern remake features upgraded visuals and immersive environments, so it could be moderately demanding on your PC.
In this article, we'll break down the official minimum and recommended system requirements for the game on PC.
What are the system requirements for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater?
Konami’s remake of Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater features demanding visuals, realistic lighting, and a ton of cinematic effects. Thus, it's only fair that it demands a capable rig for smooth gameplay. Luckily, the system requirements show that the game is just borderline demanding.
It requires at least 16GB RAM, a GPU with a minimum of 8GB VRAM, and a whopping 100GB SSD storage. Luckily, it is not very demanding in terms of CPU requirements, so it can run on older-gen processors too.
Minimum system requirements
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)
- CPU: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060 Super (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)
Recommended system requirements
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11 (64-bit OS required)
- CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- RAM: 16 GB
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10-12GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)
This concludes the system requirements for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on PC. While the minimum requirements ensure the game will run, the recommended specs are ideal if you want to fully experience the upgraded graphics, smoother frame rates, and dense jungle environments without any compromise.
