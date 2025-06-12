Konami announces new online mode for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Konami recently did a live stream to provide new details on its upcoming projects, including Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Among the many things announced by the developers, one of them was a new online battle mode. However, Konami revealed it will be different from the Metal Gear Online mode in the original game.
This article expands on the new FOX HUNT mode announced for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater.
Konami announces FOX HUNT online mode for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
The Konami Press Start livestream revealed Foxhunt for its MGS 3 remake. However, this won't be similar to the Online mode found in previous Metal Gear games. According to the FOX HUNT director Yu Sahara, the mode is built around the changing landscape of multiplayer titles. Delta's online mode will be focused on survival and stealth (especially camouflage), the main focus of Snake Eater.
Thus, FOX HUNT will be like a game of hide and seek where you'll need to hide yourself with the help of the dynamic camo suit. It looks like activating the same technology will allow you to replicate the look of your surroundings.
Konami provided limited information on the mode; however, it assured fans it's diligently working on it.
Thus, it looks like FOX HUNT mode will be a multiplayer mode similar to the tense face-off between Snake and The End. Instead of focusing on just pure firepower, the mode will focus on situational awareness, observation, and a battle of wits.
