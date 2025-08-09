All Rifles in Mafia: The Old Country and how to unlock them

Rifles in Mafia: The Old Country form an important part of your inventory. This single-player action-adventure title is filled with a fast-paced storyline and some high-octane fight situations. One of the most impressive things about the game is that you can take different approaches when targeting your opponents in a gunfight. You can stealthily creep up and use a knife to reduce the number of enemies, or announce your arrival from a distance with accurate long-range rifles.This article will highlight all Rifles in Mafia: The Old Country and their unlock criteria.Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.List of all Rifles in Mafia: The Old Country and how to unlock themMafia: The Old Country has a limited arsenal of weapons you can choose from. Most of them are melee weapons, with each being effective in different scenarios. The guns are categorized in different classes — Pistols, Shotguns, and Rifles.While some of the weapons may be provided to you in the game while completing the storyline, others would need to be purchased from the Weapon Locker. That said, here is a list of all the Rifles that you can use and unlock in Mafia: The Old Country:Praecisione: Can be purchased for 1000 Dinari. It is initially locked and becomes usable in Chapter 5. You can purchase it after completion and heading into Chapter 6. It has a high damage output but can only shoot once before reloading. This makes its fire rate one of the slowest, but compensates with its excellent range.Repeater: This weapon is unlocked after completing Chapter 3 and can be freely used after. It has a large 7-bullet magazine but lower damage output and average long-range capabilities.Carcano: This rifle costs 800 Dinari and comes with 5 ammo capacity. It has a good damage output and range, but a slow fire rate comparable to the Repeater.Barker Model 8: This is the costliest rifle in the category with a price tag of 1200 Dinari. Its damage output is lower than the Praecisione and comes with a 5 ammo capacity. It has the fastest fire rate in the class and is quite effective in long-range scenarios.Also read: Is there a romance in Mafia The Old Country?Rifles are loud and give away your position, but can be very useful if you wish to engage in ranged gunfights. These weapons can also be used in close range, but might prove to be difficult in some cases. Some of the rifles also have a chance to score a kill with a single bullet, depending on the difficulty settings and aim accuracy. Overall, purchasing rifles when possible can be considered a good investment when you have some Dinaris to spare.Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.All Charms in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock themAll Cars in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock themAll Horses in Mafia The Old Country and how to unlock themHow to get money (Dinari) fast in Mafia The Old Country