Mafia The Old Country Capiregime guide: Chapter 13 walkthrough

Capiregime is the thirteenth chapter in Mafia The Old Country, where Enzo must eliminate the remaining Spadaro captains. These include Dino Mazzone, Matteo Costa, and Domizia Caccini. With the help of Tino and Cesare, Enzo needs to track them down and kill to toughen the Torrisi empire.

Here is an extensive walkthrough on how to complete the Capiregime (Chapter 13) in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 13 Capiregime: Walkthrough

Reach the Romano farm

Drop Ignazio's body into the grave (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Following the elimination of Baron and Don Spadaro in La Forza Del Destino (Chapter 12), Don Torrisi and his men are looking to end the surviving Spadaro captains from Sicily. Once the chapter's first cutscene ends, pick up Ignazio's dead body and drop it into the car.

Then, drive the car to the Romano farm by following the objective marker. Carry the body again and follow Tino. After Tino kills Guido and his body falls into the grave, drop Ignazio's body in as well.

After that, hop onto your horse and reach the vineyard to speak with Cesare. Once the conversation ends, go inside the kitchen to speak with Isabella. Next, talk to Valentina and then get into your car.

Eliminate Mazzone in the forest

Distract the guard on the bridge and take the path on the left (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

As you're driving the car, you can use the Skip Drive mechanic to fast travel to the objective location. Then, speak with Valerio and learn about Mazzone's location. Go to the opposite side of the road and enter the forest.

Move forward through the pathway to reach the Spadaro camp. Take down the first enemy silently and take the path on the left. Throw a coin at the guard on the bridge to distract him, then take the road to the bridge's left to proceed.

Win a gun battle against Mazzone to finish him (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Keep sneaking through the left side and wait for the guards' conversation to end. After that, go from the middle and kill the guard standing ahead. Then, throw a coin to distract the guard standing in front of the stairs.

Once distracted, take the stairs to go up and wait for the conversation between the Spadaro workers. Next, use your weapon to eliminate both of them to clear the path. Finally, proceed forward and eliminate Mazzone.

Eliminate Caccini

Fire at Caccini while driving (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Exit through the nearby door and mount your horse to reach Cesare's location. Then, defeat the Spadaro enemies with the help of Cesare. Take out the snipers first so you can deal with the others more easily.

When the path is cleared, exit through the door and jump into your car to chase Caccini. Now, try to shoot him from your moving car. If you manage to kill him before reaching the Salt Flats, the Not So Fast achievement will be unlocked.

Eliminate Matteo Costa

Refusing to kill Costa will unlock the Man of Honor achievement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

The next objective is to go to the church's location to meet Tino. After talking to him, take the uphill path, move forward, and kill all of the Spadaro enemies. Then, follow Cesare to the church where Matteo Costa is hiding.

Talk to Father Ciccone, who will ask you not to kill Costa. Following that, you can pursue two choices: kill Matteo Costa or choose not to shoot.

What happens if you kill Costa?

If you listen to Tino and Cesare and pull the trigger right away, Costa will die, bringing this mission to an end.

What happens if you don't kill Costa?

If you wait for a while and do not shoot Costa, Cesare will use his gun to kill him. However, choosing this path will unlock the Man of Honor achievement. Notably, there will be no changes to the storyline.

Lastly, a cutscene shows Enzo discussing his American dream with Leo in the Bar Caffe Ginevra, marking the end of Capiregime (Chapter 13) in Mafia The Old Country.

