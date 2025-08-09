Mafia The Old Country Industria guide: Chapter 9 walkthrough

Industria is the ninth chapter in Mafia The Old Country, where Enzo is tasked with investigating a Fontanella factory strike. He has to find the supposed man behind the occurrence, Vincenzo Lorenzetti. However, locating him will be a difficult task, and the subsequent incidents are also quite alarming.

Here is an extensive walkthrough on how to complete the Industria (Chapter 9) in Mafia The Old Country.

Mafia The Old Country Chapter 9 Industria: Walkthrough

Learn about Lorenzetti

Baron Fontanella asks to investigate Lorenzetti (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Following the L'Ombra incident in Disgrazia (Chapter 8), Don Torrisi learns about the factory strike from Baron Fontanella. As the investigation mission starts, walk with Luca and learn more details about Lorenzetti. Now, you must ask several people around the Torrisi vineyard.

Talk to various people to learn about Lorenzetti (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Proceed to the marked location one by one and ask about Lorenzetti. These people include Roberto, Gaspare, and Cesare. It should be noted that after talking to Cesare, an optional task of meeting Pasquale will appear, which you can complete later.

Afterward, speak with Angelo, Enrico, Valerio, and finally Tino to learn more about Lorenzetti.

Go to Collezolfo to find Lorenzetti

Talk to Pasquale at his shop (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Next, take your horse or a car to travel to Collezolfo. However, don't use the Skip Drive feature as you first need to complete the previously mentioned optional task. So, go to Pasquale's store and speak with him to learn further details about Lorenzetti.

Now, get into your ride and use the Skip Drive feature to fast travel to Collezolfo. Then, talk to both Lorenzetti's mistress and Camilio Burgio. Once done, navigate to two of his friends, Tonio and Sebastiano, and interact with them.

Climb up from the left to access Lorenzetti's office (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Follow the objective marker to reach Lorenzetti's office. However, as the door is locked, go down the stairs, then to the left side of the house, and climb up to reach his office.

In there, you need to investigate several letters to learn what happened with Lorenzetti. Soon after that, a worker will reveal that he is situated in the nearby factory.

Sneak inside the factory

Enter the factory through the gap on the fence (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Approach the factory and enter through the small gap in the fence on the right side. Next, stealthily knock out the guard at the front and put him inside the nearby stash. Unlock the red door and take down the guard on the left. Again, hide his body in the earlier-mentioned stash.

Wait for the guard to move aside (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Afterward, wait for the guard standing in front of the door to move to another location before entering the factory. Once there, walk to the right side using the covers, eliminate the guard from behind, and hide his body.

Throw a coin to distract the guard (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Move forward, throw a coin to distract the next guard, and go in through the door. After entering, go left, proceed to the right-side entrance, and wait. When two of the guards are on their own, knock both of them out. Then, take down the guard in front of the stairs and move up. Enter the room and witness Lorenzetti's last breath.

Defeat the Spadaro men

Eliminate the enemies and try to escape the factory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

After Lorenzetti dies, Il Merlo and more of Spadaro's workers will start to attack you. Leap across the room, use the covers, and defeat the two enemies in front. Follow the objective marker, go through the pipes, jump out of the window, and go left to start a cutscene.

After entering the factory again, go down from the left, and kill all of the enemies in there. Use the covers to move to different locations to defeat them. Next, open the door at the front to encounter a Spadaro henchman in a knife battle.

Defeat the Spadaro henchman in a knife battle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || 2K)

Make sure to dodge his three consecutive unparryable attacks and utilize your knife skills appropriately to defeat him. After that, Enzo will safely leave the factory, and the last cutscene will showcase Don Torrisi having a conversation with Tino. With this, the Industria (Chapter 9) in Mafia The Old Country comes to a close.

