How to get the Daredevil achievement in Mafia The Old Country

It requires you to jump a car over 40 meters to obtain the Daredevil achievement in Mafia The Old Country. However, there are not many places where you can make this kind of leap. Furthermore, as the game's timeline is set in the early 1900s, most of the cars are incapable of achieving higher RPMs. Thus, the necessary speed to perform a high jump is very challenging.

If you enjoy completing all of the game's achievements and are having trouble getting the Daredevil achievement in Mafia The Old Country, this guide will show you how to do it.

How to jump a car 40 meters to get the Daredevil achievement in Mafia The Old Country

While the Daredevil achievement in Mafia The Old Country needs you to reach 40 meters in height while riding a car, there is no way to measure it in-game. Thus, you have to find a suitable spot around the map, ride a good car, and keep trying to make a high jump.

Which cars are needed to complete the task?

Carozella Mark 2 can make a 40-meter jump (Image via 2K)

To make the required jump, you need to ride a car with fast acceleration capability. Here are the available options in the game and how to get them:

Carozella Mark 2 : Available in the garage from Chapter 8.

: Available in the garage from Chapter 8. Garzia Tumluto : Link 2K account to the game.

: Link 2K account to the game. Trautenberg 3600TF : Purchasable for 2000 Dinari from the garage starting in Chapter 8.

: Purchasable for 2000 Dinari from the garage starting in Chapter 8. Delizia Type 86 : Purchasable for 2500 Dinari from the garage starting in Chapter 8.

: Purchasable for 2500 Dinari from the garage starting in Chapter 8. Carozella Nero: Available with the Deluxe Edition of the game.

Best location to make the jump

Pasquale's Gas Station's location on the map (Image via 2K)

While there are several locations where you can take your car and make the jump, the most accessible one is Pasquale's Gas Station, located in the northwest of Porto Almaro.

First, access the game's Explore mode and go to the said location. Then, take the exit, proceed to the right to find the railway tracks. If you follow the track, you can find a platform to jump from.

How to jump a car 40 meters

Use the platform beside the railway track to make the jump (Image via 2K)

As you reach the location, speed up the car through the railway tracks towards the platform. Ensure the speed is around 120 km/h and make the jump over the platform.

Once you fall on the ground, the Daredevil achievement in Mafia The Old Country should be unlocked. If not, try again a few times, and it should be obtained.

