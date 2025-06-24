How to find the Scoutmaster in PEAK

PEAK is a co-op multiplayer adventure with a generally straightforward premise of reaching the top of a mountain. Despite that, it has many unique challenges that players can encounter and this includes the Scoutmaster. One of the few enemy encounters in the game, it can be challenging to take him on.

Still, those who want to stay ahead of the curve must know how to track him down. Here's everything to know about the Scoutmaster in PEAK

Who is the Scoutmaster in PEAK, and how to find him?

Avoid being grabbed by the Scoutmaster to survive (Image via Landfall/YouTube @MonkeyKingHero)

The Scoutmaster is a creepy skeletal enemy with long limbs and legs who can spawn in the world. There are two ways to get him to appear; one of these is guaranteed, requiring a specific item, while the other requires some experimentation and patience.

The first method sees players use an item called the Scoutmaster's Bugle, which resembles a trumpet or a similar musical instrument. This is a rare item that can spawn in the sandbox world, but has a very low chance. Using the item will spawn the enemy, who will chase the player who blows on it. The second method is only doable in multiplayer.

When a player gets ahead of the rest of the group, leaving them behind and reaching the top of an area, the game can spawn the Scoutmaster, who will then chase the person in the lead to punish them for being uncooperative. If the Scoutmaster grabs a player, he will attack them and fling them around until their health reaches zero and they are dead.

There is no way of taking down this foe, so players must up their elusive manuvere game to escape the Scoutmaster's clutches. Now, what is the benefit of facing off against this terrifying foe? Players will get the Mentorship Badge after getting him to spawn and being attacked. This achievement rewards players with the Inverted Eyes cosmetic for use.

Also Read: All cosmetics and how to get them in PEAK

PEAK is available to buy on PC via the Steam digital storefront.

