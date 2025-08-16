How to unlock the Ultimate Badge in PEAK

The Ultimate Badge in PEAK is one of the trickier new achievements added with the MESA update. Out of the 10 Badges in the game, this one requires a particular setup and a bit of planning. The game itself doesn’t spell out the conditions, so you must piece things together through trial and error.

Here is a guide on unlocking the Ultimate Badge in PEAK.

How to get the Ultimate Badge in PEAK

Reach a higher point (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

To unlock the Ultimate Badge in PEAK, all you must do is catch a Flying Disk from 100 meters away. Although it sounds simple, it’s easy to get tripped up if you don’t measure the distance correctly or if the terrain gets in the way. Here’s how to do it step by step:

1) Find the Flying Disk (Frisbee)

After your plane crashes at the start of a PEAK run, check the crash site carefully. The Flying Disk will be there. If you’re playing co-op, either you or your friend can pick it up; it doesn’t matter who holds it.

2) Get set up with a friend

Since the badge requires catching a disk thrown by another player, you’ll need someone else in your session. One of you will hold the Frisbee, while the other prepares to catch.

3) Create enough distance (100m minimum)

Distance is the key. To avoid guessing, use a campfire to check exactly how far apart you are. If you try to light a campfire while your friend is too far away, the game will display a message like:

“Can’t light campfire with friends missing!”

Crucially, it will also tell you the exact distance between you and your teammate. That’s how you make sure you’ve hit the 100-meter mark.

Tip: We suggest going slightly beyond 100 meters, just to be safe. Open areas work best; try to avoid trees, rocks, or uneven ground that could block the throw. Being at a higher elevation can also help, as it provides a clearer path for the disk.

4) The throw and the catch

Once you’re properly spaced, have your friend throw the disk. Your job is to catch it cleanly. This can take a couple of tries because aiming the Frisbee over that distance isn’t always easy, especially in areas with tricky terrain.

A note on bugs

Some players have reported that the achievement doesn’t always register, even if you do everything correctly. If that happens, don’t stress; it’s likely a temporary issue. Once fixed, the method above is the intended way to unlock the Ultimate Badge in PEAK.

What you get for the Ultimate Badge

Like the other badges in PEAK, the Ultimate Badge comes with a cosmetic reward. Unlocking it gives you a stylish visor for your character. You can equip it back at the airport before starting your next run.

That concludes our guide on unlocking the Ultimate Badge in PEAK.

