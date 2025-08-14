How to unlock the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK

If you’re aiming to earn the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK, know that it’s not just about climbing and sightseeing. You’ll have to face one of the game’s toughest challenges: Antlions. These large sand predators hide in specific areas, and escaping their attacks is the only way to earn the badge.

Ad

The task might sound easy, but it’s not. The moment you slip up, the creatures will drag you into their pit before you know it. That said, here is how you can get the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK.

How to obtain the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK

Way to get the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Where to find Antlions in PEAK

Ad

Trending

Antlions only spawn in the Mesa biome. You can also check out our guide on how to access The Tomb for the ancient trophy in this biome. Returning to the topic at hand, Mesa is currently more accessible than usual because it has temporarily replaced the Alpine biome for a week. That means you don’t have to jump through extra hoops to reach it. However, once you’re there, you’ll need to know what you’re looking for.

Ad

Keep an eye out for large, circular sandpits scattered around the Mesa terrain. These pits are the Antlions’ hunting grounds. If you step into one, you’re basically ringing the dinner bell.

Also read: PEAK: What is Pandora’s Lunchbox and what are its uses?

How to prepare before stepping in

Before you even think about entering an Antlion pit, make sure you’ve done two things:

Fully recharge your stamina bar, as you’ll be relying on it for climbing and escaping. Stamina can be increased using the Bugle of Friendship, a Big Lollipop, the InfiniteStamina mod, and more . You can check out this guide for a detailed overview.

. You can check out this guide for a detailed overview. Pack a rope in your inventory. This is your lifeline if things go wrong. Note that an in-game friend can also help you out while pulling out of the pit.

Ad

Heading in without these is asking for trouble, because once the fight starts, there won't be any safe time to pause and catch your breath or dig through your pack.

Surviving the Antlion attack

When you’re ready, drop down from the center of the pit. The Antlion will appear quickly, and its bite is severe. Taking a few hits can make you go fuzzy. The moment it strikes, your best move is to react instantly. Use your rope or climb out while you still have control. If you hesitate, the Antlion can pull you right back into the pit.

Ad

Antlions in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The goal here isn’t to kill the Antlion but to survive. However, you need to be bitten at least once. After pulling yourself out and shaking off the sand, the Megaentomology Badge will appear, signifying your victory over one of PEAK’s most unsettling encounters.

Ad

This concludes our guide on obtaining the Megaentomology Badge in PEAK. For more such articles, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: 5 best beginner tips for Peak

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.