The Tomb in PEAK isn’t just sitting out in the open waiting for you; you must either be lucky with your seed or tweak the game for it to show up. Typically, you’ll need to head out to the Mesa biome and hope that a massive hole appears in the ground.

If it does, that’s your doorway to something ancient. If not, the More Peak mod can shuffle your seed until you get a spawn that does. On that note, here's how to get into The Tomb in PEAK.

How to unlock access to The Tomb in PEAK

If you want to go the legit way, skip the big flashy crevice in the middle of the map. You’re looking for a much tighter crack in the desert Mesa biome, just big enough to squeeze through. Once you drop in, the game will tell you you’ve arrived at the tomb. It’s a cramped descent, so be ready to maneuver through narrow spaces. Make it across, and you’ll find yourself face-to-face with the Golden Bing Bong.

Getting the Golden Bing Bong gives you a game-changing effect. Once it’s in your hands, you’re immune to all damage - Cacti, falls, and more. After you collect it, head under the same bridge you came across earlier. That’s when the escape route will reveal itself, letting you leave with your prize.

Note: Bing Bong’s heavy, so your movement might feel sluggish, but the trade-off is worth it.

Using the More Peak mod for better odds

If The Tomb in PEAK doesn't show up for you, the More Peak mod should fix that. Instead of waiting for the daily seed refresh, it gives you a new map every time you start a round. You can even set it to ‘Random’ for fully shuffled levels, pick a specific one like Level_0, or list multiple options for it to cycle through.

Here's how to install More Peak:

Download BepInEx and extract everything from the ZIP into a new folder (anywhere you can easily find). Go to your PEAK installation folder via Steam (Manage > Browse Local Files). Copy the contents of your extracted folder into the PEAK folder ( not the folder itself, just what’s inside it). Run the game once to generate the plugins and extra folders. Drop MorePeak.dll into the BepInEx > plugins folder. Launch PEAK again. Your configuration options will be in BepInEx > config > com.smckeen.morepeak.cfg.

That wraps up our guide on getting into The Tomb in PEAK.

