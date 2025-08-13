How to get into The Tomb in PEAK

By Rishi Pallav
Published Aug 13, 2025 10:36 GMT
This guide will help you to reach The Tomb in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)
This guide will help you reach The Tomb in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

The Tomb in PEAK isn’t just sitting out in the open waiting for you; you must either be lucky with your seed or tweak the game for it to show up. Typically, you’ll need to head out to the Mesa biome and hope that a massive hole appears in the ground.

Ad

If it does, that’s your doorway to something ancient. If not, the More Peak mod can shuffle your seed until you get a spawn that does. On that note, here's how to get into The Tomb in PEAK.

How to unlock access to The Tomb in PEAK

Gameplay still from PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)
Gameplay still from PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab // Landfall)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

If you want to go the legit way, skip the big flashy crevice in the middle of the map. You’re looking for a much tighter crack in the desert Mesa biome, just big enough to squeeze through. Once you drop in, the game will tell you you’ve arrived at the tomb. It’s a cramped descent, so be ready to maneuver through narrow spaces. Make it across, and you’ll find yourself face-to-face with the Golden Bing Bong.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Getting the Golden Bing Bong gives you a game-changing effect. Once it’s in your hands, you’re immune to all damage - Cacti, falls, and more. After you collect it, head under the same bridge you came across earlier. That’s when the escape route will reveal itself, letting you leave with your prize.

Note: Bing Bong’s heavy, so your movement might feel sluggish, but the trade-off is worth it.

Ad

Also read: 7 best mods for PEAK

Using the More Peak mod for better odds

If The Tomb in PEAK doesn't show up for you, the More Peak mod should fix that. Instead of waiting for the daily seed refresh, it gives you a new map every time you start a round. You can even set it to ‘Random’ for fully shuffled levels, pick a specific one like Level_0, or list multiple options for it to cycle through.

Ad

Read more: 5 best beginner tips for Peak

Here's how to install More Peak:

  1. Download BepInEx and extract everything from the ZIP into a new folder (anywhere you can easily find).
  2. Go to your PEAK installation folder via Steam (Manage > Browse Local Files).
  3. Copy the contents of your extracted folder into the PEAK folder ( not the folder itself, just what’s inside it).
  4. Run the game once to generate the plugins and extra folders.
  5. Drop MorePeak.dll into the BepInEx > plugins folder.
  6. Launch PEAK again. Your configuration options will be in BepInEx > config > com.smckeen.morepeak.cfg.
Ad

That wraps up our guide on getting into The Tomb in PEAK.

Check out: How to install mods in PEAK

About the author
Rishi Pallav

Rishi Pallav

Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications