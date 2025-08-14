How to unlock the Daredevil Badge in PEAK

If you’re aiming for the Daredevil Badge in PEAK, prepare to leap into danger and cross a canyon literally. This achievement isn’t about gradual, careful climbing; it’s about hitching a ride in a Scout Cannon and being fired to the other side. The badge lives up to its name, and so does the thrill you’ll experience pulling it off.

This badge was added with the latest Mesa update. With that, here is the process of getting the Daredevil Badge in PEAK.

How to obtain the Daredevil Badge in PEAK

Getting launched from the Scout Cannon in PEAK (Image via Aggro Crab || Landfall)

To unlock the Daredevil Badge, you need to shoot across the Mesa Canyon using a Scout Cannon. You will also get a helmet as a reward. That said, just getting your hands on a Scout Cannon is half the battle. It’s not something you can pick up from a shop or find lying in plain sight.

These cannons turn up in luggage scattered around the map, often in white suitcases. They’re hefty too, weighing in at 15 units, so if you’re carrying one, don’t expect to sprint around freely.

Getting to the launch point

You’ll need to be in the Mesa biome for this. With the Alpine biome temporarily swapped out for Mesa starting August 11, 2025, it’s currently the perfect time to try. Once you arrive, you’ll work your way through a mostly flat horizontal trek before reaching the main cliffs. Keep pushing forward until you spot the massive canyon. This is your stage.

Setting up the Scout Cannon

Placement matters here. You’ll want to set up right at the canyon’s edge so you have the best shot at clearing it. The Scout Cannon has a blue outline that helps you gauge your aim and trajectory. Take the time to line this up, as nothing’s worse than being shot just short of the other side.

Once you’ve got your aim sorted, light the fuse with the "E" key. You don’t get much time after that, so quickly climb in. The moment the cannon fires, you’ll be airborne, sailing over the canyon in true daredevil style. Stick the landing on the opposite side, and the game will reward you with the Daredevil Badge in PEAK, plus a helmet as a bonus for your trouble.

That wraps up our guide on getting the Daredevil Badge in PEAK. For more articles on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

