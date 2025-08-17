The Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event will go live tomorrow (August 8, 2025) and run until August 24, 2025. In it, some monsters will appear more frequently at certain times. A Special Hunt Ticket will also be available, giving you access to handy effects during this period.Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event.Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder eventIncreased appearance of monstersFulgar Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear on the field between August 22 and August 24, 2025, at 12 pm - 1 pm, 5 pm - 6 pm, and 9 pm - 10 pm.Fulgar Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear in Hunt-a-thons between August 22 and August 24, at 11:59 pm.Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter NowLimited-time questsDuring the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, you can take on limited-time quests that task you with slaying Fulgur Anjanath and Anjanath. Completing them will reward you with the Jaws of Flame, Thunder Medal, materials, and more.Special Hunt TicketDuring the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, a Special Hunt Ticket will be made available, giving you access to handy effects, such as:Unlimited PaintballLarge monsters' reappearance after every 30 minutesExpanded access range by 50% at all times and 2x materials from slaying small monsters or gathering pointsExclusive questsThe tickets will go on sale on August 22, August 23, and August 24, 2025. They will be available for purchase between 9 am and 11:59 pm on these dates.Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills exploredWhat can you do with the materials dropped by Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now?After defeating Fulgur Anjanath, it drops materials that can be used to craft the Fulgur Set. The set has the Vital Thunder ability, which increases your weapon's thunder element according to your health.This set includes Fulgur Helm (Special Parbreaker Lv 2, Special Boost Lv 1), Fulgur Mail (Vital Thunder Lv 1, Health Boost Lv 1), Fulgur Vambraces (Vital Thunder Lv 2), Fulgur Coil (Special Boost Lv 2, Lock On Lv 1), and Fulgur Greaves (Concentration Lv 2, Raw Power Lv 1).Also read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineupMore articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:5 best builds in Monster Hunter NowNamielle in Monster Hunter Now: Everything you need to know