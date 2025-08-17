  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Everything you need to know

Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event: Everything you need to know

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Published Aug 17, 2025 07:55 GMT
A new event is just around the corner! (Image via Niantic)
A new event is just around the corner! (Image via Niantic)

The Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event will go live tomorrow (August 8, 2025) and run until August 24, 2025. In it, some monsters will appear more frequently at certain times. A Special Hunt Ticket will also be available, giving you access to handy effects during this period.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Increased appearance of monsters

  • Fulgar Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear on the field between August 22 and August 24, 2025, at 12 pm - 1 pm, 5 pm - 6 pm, and 9 pm - 10 pm.
  • Fulgar Anjanath, Anjanath, and Riftborne Anjanath will appear in Hunt-a-thons between August 22 and August 24, at 11:59 pm.

Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now

Limited-time quests

During the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, you can take on limited-time quests that task you with slaying Fulgur Anjanath and Anjanath. Completing them will reward you with the Jaws of Flame, Thunder Medal, materials, and more.

Ad

Special Hunt Ticket

During the Monster Hunter Now Jaws of Flame and Thunder event, a Special Hunt Ticket will be made available, giving you access to handy effects, such as:

  • Unlimited Paintball
  • Large monsters' reappearance after every 30 minutes
  • Expanded access range by 50% at all times and 2x materials from slaying small monsters or gathering points
  • Exclusive quests

The tickets will go on sale on August 22, August 23, and August 24, 2025. They will be available for purchase between 9 am and 11:59 pm on these dates.

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

What can you do with the materials dropped by Fulgur Anjanath in Monster Hunter Now?

Ad

After defeating Fulgur Anjanath, it drops materials that can be used to craft the Fulgur Set. The set has the Vital Thunder ability, which increases your weapon's thunder element according to your health.

This set includes Fulgur Helm (Special Parbreaker Lv 2, Special Boost Lv 1), Fulgur Mail (Vital Thunder Lv 1, Health Boost Lv 1), Fulgur Vambraces (Vital Thunder Lv 2), Fulgur Coil (Special Boost Lv 2, Lock On Lv 1), and Fulgur Greaves (Concentration Lv 2, Raw Power Lv 1).

Ad

Also read: Monster Hunter Now August 2025 event lineup

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 800 articles in over two years with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications