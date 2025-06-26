Niantic is set to introduce Namielle in Monster Hunter Now via the imminent Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Sea of Monsters, which is a paid online event. It will go live on July 26, 2025, and last until July 27, 2025. By purchasing the event ticket, you will unlock no cooldown time after joining Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons, wherein only Namielle will appear.

Additionally, on July 21, 2025, the Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Seaside Vacation event will go live, allowing you to forge event-exclusive equipment. These weapons and armor will have increased stats and bonus skills, helping new hunters take down the powerful Namielle.

Read on to learn more about Namielle in Monster Hunter Now.

Everything you need to know about Namielle in Monster Hunter Now

Namielle in Monster Hunter Now is capable of conducting electricity using the water that shrouds its body. It possesses its own electricity-generating organ, with which it releases electric shocks into the water it secretes, causing lethal explosions. Note that its weaknesses are Fire, Poison, and Blast.

These are weapons and armor forgeable from items obtained from Namielle:

Weapons

Element: Water

Weapon types: Sword and Shield, Long Sword, Hunting Horn, Lance, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Charge Blade, Light Bowgun, Heavy Bowgun, Bow

Armor

Armor name: Tentacle Set

Skill name: Namielle Electrowave

Ability: Decreases damage received from the thunder element monsters and boosts your weapon's water element value.

Things to know about Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Sea of Monsters

The price of the MH Now Summer Hunt 2025 Sea of Monsters ticket is $8.99. A special bundle will also be available on the Web Store for $19.99. It includes an event ticket and 1,800 bonus Gems. You can purchase this ticket from July 9, 2025.

Here are the perks of buying the ticket:

Yields Summer Hunt 2025 layered equipment upon purchase.

Elder Dragon Interceptions will feature only Namielle for ticket holders.

There will be no cooldown after purchasing the Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons, letting you join at any time.

Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur more frequently at the location where they usually take place, as well as where Hunt-a-thons occur.

