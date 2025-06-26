Namielle in Monster Hunter Now: Everything you need to know

Niantic is set to introduce Namielle in Monster Hunter Now via the imminent Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Sea of Monsters, which is a paid online event. It will go live on July 26, 2025, and last until July 27, 2025. By purchasing the event ticket, you will unlock no cooldown time after joining Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons, wherein only Namielle will appear.
Additionally, on July 21, 2025, the Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Seaside Vacation event will go live, allowing you to forge event-exclusive equipment. These weapons and armor will have increased stats and bonus skills, helping new hunters take down the powerful Namielle.
Read on to learn more about Namielle in Monster Hunter Now.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Everything you need to know about Namielle in Monster Hunter Now
Namielle in Monster Hunter Now is capable of conducting electricity using the water that shrouds its body. It possesses its own electricity-generating organ, with which it releases electric shocks into the water it secretes, causing lethal explosions. Note that its weaknesses are Fire, Poison, and Blast.
Also read: 5 best builds in Monster Hunter Now
These are weapons and armor forgeable from items obtained from Namielle:
Weapons
- Element: Water
- Weapon types: Sword and Shield, Long Sword, Hunting Horn, Lance, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Charge Blade, Light Bowgun, Heavy Bowgun, Bow
Armor
- Armor name: Tentacle Set
- Skill name: Namielle Electrowave
- Ability: Decreases damage received from the thunder element monsters and boosts your weapon's water element value.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon: Everything you need to know
Things to know about Monster Hunter Now Summer Hunt 2025: Sea of Monsters
The price of the MH Now Summer Hunt 2025 Sea of Monsters ticket is $8.99. A special bundle will also be available on the Web Store for $19.99. It includes an event ticket and 1,800 bonus Gems. You can purchase this ticket from July 9, 2025.
Here are the perks of buying the ticket:
- Yields Summer Hunt 2025 layered equipment upon purchase.
- Elder Dragon Interceptions will feature only Namielle for ticket holders.
- There will be no cooldown after purchasing the Elder Dragon Interceptions and Hunt-a-thons, letting you join at any time.
- Elder Dragon Interceptions will occur more frequently at the location where they usually take place, as well as where Hunt-a-thons occur.
Also read: How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:
- Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
- Monster Hunter Now Scarlet Gaze in the Gloam season: New weapon type, monsters, and more
- Monster Hunter Now Season 6 Kickoff event