The second patch of Season 5, Blossoming Blade, is set to introduce the Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon. Players can face this elder dragon in Elder Dragon Interceptions from May 24, 2025. Before doing so, they are advised to forge the Mizuha Set armor and obtain brand-new skills and additional weapons.
Read on to learn more about the imminent Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon.
Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon explored
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Release date
The Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon will begin appearing for all hunters who enter a preliminary state from May 24, 2025, at Elder Dragon Interception points. The beast will also appear in 8-star Elder Dragon Interceptions. However, only those with a hunter rank of 100 or above can engage.
Attributes
The Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon is rarely seen via exclusive events. Reportedly, this beast can vanish within the snap of a finger and breathe a special fog-like substance that deals damage.
- Weakness: Fire/Dragon/Blast
It's worth mentioning that all materials obtained from the Fire Element Quests will provide an additional boost to the weapons forged with them. So, players are advised to make the most of this.
Weapons and armors forged from materials yielded by Chameleos
Weapons
- Element: Poison
- Weapon types: Dual Blades, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Charge Blade, and Bow.
Armor
- Name: Mizuha Set
- Skill: Chameleos Venomist
- Skill effect: Reduces 50% of poison/venom status ailment affliction time, making it easier to build up poison status on a monster.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more
Monster Hunter Now Spring Hunt 2025 explored
Event Exchange Hub
The Spring Hunt 2025 features two types of Event Exchange Hub: Spring Hunt Eve Exchange Hub and Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Hub. Below are their details:
Spring Hunt Eve Exchange Hub
Players can obtain Hunt Eve Exchange Tokens by slaying big monsters or repelling elder dragons. These tokens are exchanged at the Spring Hunt Eve Exchange Hub for various items, such as Silver Rathalos Plate, Glavenus Plate, Weapon Refining Parts, and Armor Refining Parts.
Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored
Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Hub
Players can obtain Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Tokens by buying a paid event ticket and defeating or repelling Chameleos. These tokens are exchanged at the Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Hub for items like Chameleos Horn, Chameleos Tail, Wyvern Gem Shard, Weapon Refining Parts, and Armor Refining Parts.
More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:
- How to purchase the Premium Plan in Monster Hunter Now
- Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting Bonanza
- Monster Hunter Now Even Happier Bow Hunting: Schedule, rewards, and more