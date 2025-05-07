The second patch of Season 5, Blossoming Blade, is set to introduce the Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon. Players can face this elder dragon in Elder Dragon Interceptions from May 24, 2025. Before doing so, they are advised to forge the Mizuha Set armor and obtain brand-new skills and additional weapons.

Read on to learn more about the imminent Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon.

Everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon explored

Chameleos' appearance (Image via Niantic)

Release date

The Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon will begin appearing for all hunters who enter a preliminary state from May 24, 2025, at Elder Dragon Interception points. The beast will also appear in 8-star Elder Dragon Interceptions. However, only those with a hunter rank of 100 or above can engage.

Attributes

The Monster Hunter Now Chameleos Dragon is rarely seen via exclusive events. Reportedly, this beast can vanish within the snap of a finger and breathe a special fog-like substance that deals damage.

Weakness: Fire/Dragon/Blast

It's worth mentioning that all materials obtained from the Fire Element Quests will provide an additional boost to the weapons forged with them. So, players are advised to make the most of this.

Weapons and armors forged from materials yielded by Chameleos

Weapons

Element: Poison

Weapon types: Dual Blades, Great Sword, Long Sword, Hammer, Gunlance, Switch Axe, Charge Blade, and Bow.

Armor

Name: Mizuha Set

Skill: Chameleos Venomist

Skill effect: Reduces 50% of poison/venom status ailment affliction time, making it easier to build up poison status on a monster.

Monster Hunter Now Spring Hunt 2025 explored

Event Exchange Hub

The Spring Hunt 2025 features two types of Event Exchange Hub: Spring Hunt Eve Exchange Hub and Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Hub. Below are their details:

Spring Hunt Eve Exchange Hub

Players can obtain Hunt Eve Exchange Tokens by slaying big monsters or repelling elder dragons. These tokens are exchanged at the Spring Hunt Eve Exchange Hub for various items, such as Silver Rathalos Plate, Glavenus Plate, Weapon Refining Parts, and Armor Refining Parts.

Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Hub

Players can obtain Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Tokens by buying a paid event ticket and defeating or repelling Chameleos. These tokens are exchanged at the Spring Hunt 2025 Exchange Hub for items like Chameleos Horn, Chameleos Tail, Wyvern Gem Shard, Weapon Refining Parts, and Armor Refining Parts.

