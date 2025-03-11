Monster Hunter Now Season 5: New skills, monsters, and more

Monster Hunter Now Season 5 — The Blossoming Blade — is now live, bringing Glavenus, Arzuros, some fresh skills, and performance enhancements for weapons. All in all, the new season will certainly be an action-packed period for gamers.

Ad

This article covers all the fresh content that Monster Hunter Now Season 5 has brought in-game.

Note: These updates and event details are subject to change without notice.

All fresh content in Monster Hunter Now Season 5 explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Additional Monsters

Monster Hunter Now Season 5 has introduced two new monsters: Glavenus and Arzuros. Unlocking these beasts will require players to complete the Season 5 Urgent Quests.

Note that Glavenus appears on the field in low numbers and shows up in Hunt-a-thons as well.

New skills

The new skills introduced in the fresh season include Shared Sword and Raw Power.

Also read: Monster Hunter Now Bazelgeuse Set: All armor, weapons, and skills explored

Ad

New Quests: Monster Unlock Quests

Monster Unlock Quests are challenges that unlock certain monsters from past seasons and feature them on the field again. This quest also unlocks some extra creatures in the Monster Tracker.

Here are some other details about the Monster Unlock Quests:

Players must finish the pre-season story to access the Monster Unlock Quests.

Finishing an Urgent Quest in Season 5 without completing the Monster Unlock Quests will make the target monster appear on the field.

Ad

Here is the list of quests:

Fulminations in the Frost

Radobaan

Pink Rathian

Azure Rathalos

Black Diablos

Zinogre

The Vernal Invader

Tzitzi-Ya-Ku

Odogaron

Coral Pukei-Pukei

Deviljho

Dancing in the Tempest

Basarios

Khezu

Nightshade Paolumu

Mizutsune

Curse of the Wandering Flames

Magnamalo

Rajang

Roars from the Winterwind

Volvidon

Somnacanth

Tigrex

Supply Items

Players can now add an extra 250 slots using the newly released Supply Item called Item Box Expansion.

X Repost Campaign

Celebrating the arrival of Monster Hunter Now Season 5, the developer is carrying out a repost campaign on X. Players can participate in the same by reposting a post uploaded on the game's X profile on March 6, 2025.

Ad

Once 5,000 reposts are accomplished, those who contributed to this campaign will receive a redemption code, which yields materials such as Monster Bone M, Dragonite Ore, Godbug, and Carpenterbug. Note that this redemption code will expire on April 6, 2025.

More articles related to Monster Hunter Now by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback