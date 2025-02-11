How to hunt Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now

Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now is a Fire-type beast that invades standard hunts in the game. This monster appears more frequently in volatile territories and often uses its explosive scales to deal damage. Defeating it drops monster materials that can be used to forge the Bazegeuse Set armor and blast-type weapons in MH Now.

This article explains how players can hunt Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now.

How to defeat Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now

Breakable parts of Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now (Image via Niantic)

To maximize the odds of encountering Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now, you must perform hunts in volatile regions. To defeat this monster, we first need to understand its attack patterns:

Attacks

Bazelgeuse drops its scales while doing its physical attacks. The scales are like time bombs and explode to deal area damage. They detonate either after a few seconds or if the monster triggers the bomb.

Eventually, the monster will roar and activate its superheated state. In this form, the scales in Bazelgeuse's body begin to glow. They will explode the moment they drop to the ground.

Tips for dealing with Bazelgeuse attacks

Maintain distance if the monster uses its scales to attack. Try to deal damage when Bazelgeuse is doing physical attacks. In its normal state, the dropped scales turn red before exploding, so you can try to sneak in a few hits and dodge in time.

Bazelguese will sometimes glide, making it hard to attack him. In such instances, you can break its body parts, or inflict sleep or paralysis to stun it. A stunned Bazelguese loses its scales and is easy to attack.

Skills

Players are advised to equip the following skills before fighting Bazelgeuse in Monster Hunter Now:

Fire Resistance: This ability reduces the damage caused by fire element attacks.

This ability reduces the damage caused by fire element attacks. Evade Extender: Increases the evading distance for monster attacks.

Increases the evading distance for monster attacks. Thunder attack: This skill upgrades a weapon's thunder element value by 50 to 500 points.

This skill upgrades a weapon's thunder element value by 50 to 500 points. Weakness Exploit: The damage dealt to a monster's weakness is increased.

Additionally, being a Fire element monster, Bazelgeuse is weak to Thunder element attacks. Therefore, players are advised to equip thunder weapons while performing Bazelgeuse hunts.

