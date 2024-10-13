Monster Hunter Now codes: Working and tested (February  2025)

Monster Hunter Now codes can prove really beneficial in this AR game in the Monster Hunter series by Niantic for mobile devices. You craft weapons, and gears, and equip yourself to hunt powerful monsters in this title. Your hunting journey requires various in-game items, which can be obtained through multiple in-game ways.

However, the most convenient method is redeeming the codes that Niantic offers. They grant Zennies, Potion, Paintballs, and more when redeemed. This article lists all working and tested codes in Monster Hunter Now for February 2025.

All active Monster Hunter Now codes

You can get free in-game items by redeeming the codes. (Image via Niantic)

You can redeem the active Monster Hunter Now codes listed below to get free in-game items in February 2025:

MHN2025HNY: 5000 Zenny

5000 Zenny MHN2025HNY02: 2x Wander Droplets

List of all expired Monster Hunter Now codes

You can find the list of all the codes that have expired in Monster Hunter Now as of February 2025 below:

TGA2024

MRBEASTHUNT

MHNowxAyase2024

MHNDM2407

MHN1ANN

MHN5M

WTBJDURHUMD9J

MHNow10M

MHNOW15M

MHN6MA2024

MHNKHEZU

How to redeem Monster Hunter Now codes

Copy and paste the active code into the box and hit the Apply button to redeem them. (Image via Niantic)

There is no in-game method to redeem the Monster Hunter Now codes. You must visit the code redemption website to claim your rewards. Here is a step-by-step guide to claiming freebies from the active codes:

Step 1: Visit the code redemption website from the above-given web address.

Visit the code redemption website from the above-given web address. Step 2: Sign in to your Gmail or Apple account. It should be the same ID you used to log in to the title.

Sign in to your Gmail or Apple account. It should be the same ID you used to log in to the title. Step 3: If you signed to the ID linked with the title, you should see your Niantic ID and other details.

If you signed to the ID linked with the title, you should see your Niantic ID and other details. Step 4: Copy and paste the active code in the blank box below.

Copy and paste the active code in the blank box below. Step 5: Enter the offer code and hit the Apply button.

Enter the offer code and hit the Apply button. Step 6: Launch the app on your mobile device. You will see an Offer Redemption Rewards dialog box with the details of items, the code grants, and a Confirm button.

Launch the app on your mobile device. You will see an Offer Redemption Rewards dialog box with the details of items, the code grants, and a Confirm button. Step 7: Get all the rewards by clicking the button.

Monster Hunter Now codes and their importance

The codes in Monster Hunter Now help you obtain free in-game items, like Zenny, Paintball, and more. They will help you get crucial resources for free to boost your in-game progression.

Monster Hunter Now codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on entering an incorrect code in Monster Hunter Now. (Image via Niantic)

While signing in to the code redemption website, you must log in with the same ID you used in the title. While entering the code, ensure you have not included spaces between letters and types in the exact format provided by the developer. “The offer code is either invalid or expired” message will appear if you incorrectly enter the code.

Niantic advises iOS users to link their titles using both the Apple and Google IDs. Additionally, you won’t be able to get freebies on your in-game inventory if it is full. Consume the items and make some room to transfer the items to your inventory.

Where to find new codes in Monster Hunter Now

Niantic releases new codes in the Monster Hunter Now’s official X handle. You can keep an eye on the platform and find new codes when the developers issue them. Alternatively, you can find new codes by bookmarking this page. We will update our list with new codes whenever Niantic releases them.

FAQs on Monster Hunter Now codes

Why are Monster Hunter Now codes used?

The codes in Monster Hunter Now are used to get in-game items without slaying monsters or purchasing from the in-app store.

Do Monster Hunter Now codes expire?

Yes, the codes in Monster Hunter Now expire after a specific period. It’s best to redeem them quickly and claim freebies.

When are the new codes in Monster Hunter Now released?

Niantic releases new codes when the title gets an update, conducts a special event (such as collaboration with other titles), the title gets a new update, or on other celebratory occasions.

