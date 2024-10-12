Ragnarok Origin codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you’re looking for Ragnarok Origin codes, you've come to the right place. This MMORPG title offers many in-game items you need in your adventure. You can farm them by completing various quests or purchasing them at the in-app store if you prefer microtransactions. However, Gravity releases many codes regularly, granting plenty of in-game items for free.

Ad

You can obtain Gacha Tickets, Soul Graver, Seedy Candy, Diamond, and more without much effort. We've compiled all the working and test codes of Ragnarok Origin and you can claim free stuff from them with our comprehensive guide to redeeming them.

All active Ragnarok Origin codes

Claim freebies from the in-game mail box after redeeming them (Image via Gravity)

Below are all the active Ragnarok Origin codes with their respective rewards:

Ad

Trending

Codes Rewards ROOWHOISNEXT Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOWELCOMEBDUCK Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROODCVALHALLAGIFT Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOFREYSRADIANCEL Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROONIGHTINGALES Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOBDUCKEVENT Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROO2024XMASEVE Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOSNOWFIGHTING Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOGOODBYE2024 Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROO2025NEWYEAR Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOCUPIDSEVENT Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOBLACKROSE Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOLETSGO2025 Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOBOSSCHALLENGE Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOLETSNAP Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOEMOJISCONTEST Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROORAGGLERSGIFT Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOYEAROFSNAKE Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOGOLDENLUX Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOBLACKROSE Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOROSEOATH Redeem for free in-game items (New) ROOODINSLEFT 5 Soul Graver, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin ROORIENDEERRACE 1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Seedy Candy, 1 Lucky Candy 3DAYWEEKEND 1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch SUNDAYCHILLCODE 1 Super Pet Coupon, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin HEY0918 1 Gold Card Coupon, 1 Dead Branch, 1 Bloody Dead Branch HISUNDAY 3 Opt. Refine Pack II, 1 Speedy Candy, 1 Lucky Candy ROONEWJOB0911 2 Reincarnation Coin, 1 Weight Status Converter, and 200 Diamond VALKYRIETOP8 300 Diamond, 99 Nebula Path Upgrading Material, and 10 Yggdrasil Berry FORWHAT 1 Optional Orange Sigil and 5 Medal Pack 123FIGHTING 1 Stone of Bond III, 2 Badge of Dusk, and 2 Soul Crystal Random Box III CHAMPION 1 Type-E Module Box and 1 Crest of Freedom VALKYRIECUPTOP2 500 Diamond, 100 Heart of Valor, and 99 Nebula Path Upgrading Material VALKYRIECUPS1 5 Mimir's Hammer, 3 Badge of Highnoon, 6 Light-Dark Opt. Chest FIGHTING123 300 Diamond, 10 Delot Opt. Pack, and 10 Lotus Dew THEPROSGACHA 1 Soul Crystal Random Box II 3DAYWEEKEND 1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch ROORIENDEERRACE 1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Lucky Candy OHMYDEER 10 Mythic Crystal Gacha and 1 Eden Chest (L) ROOFURNITUREDESIGN 2 Soul Crystal Random Box III, 1 Soul Crystal Key I, and 300 Diamond ROOXSPYFMY 1 Opt. Statue Box (F), 3 Light-Dark Opt. Chest, and 6 Delot Opt. Pack TOP4VALKYRIE 300 Diamond, 2 Hero Token, and 10 3-Star Potion Opt. Pack VALKYRIETOP8END 300 Diamond, 1 Enchanting Coin Opt. Chest, and 99 Skip Ticket VALKYRIECUP 300 Diamond, 5 Opt. Statue Box (D), and 10 3-Star Cuisine Opt. Pack HIFRIEND 2 Opt. Statue Box (D), 2 Precious Sigil Pack, and 2 Opt. Refine Pack II OHMYDEER 10 Mythic Crystal Gacha and 1 Eden Chest (L) ROOANV 1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Stone of Bond III, and 300 Diamond CHILLSUNDAY 1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Eden Chest (I), and 5,000 Zeny NEWPETINROO 2 LE Pet Coupon, 2 Pet Training Diary III, and 2 Dreamland Ticket (1d) ROOFURNITUREDESIGN 2 Soul Crystal Random Box, 1 Soul Crystal Key, and 300 Diamond ROONYANBOOMZ 1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Speed Candy, 1 Lucky Candy ROOHATI 2 LE Pet Coupon, 2 Pet Training Diary III, and 2 Dreamland Ticket (1d) ROOWANDERER 1 Precious Sigil Pack, 5 Mora Coin, and 5 Starry Mora Coin ROORHAPSODY 2 Blessed Ore Pack II, 2 Speedy Candy, and 2 Lucky Candy ROOSHADOWCHASER 2 Blessed Ore Pack II, 3 Opt. Refine Pack II, and 200 Diamond ROOVALHALLA 1 Gold Card Coupon, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch ROOGENETIC 1 Skill Reset Stick, 1 Weight Status Converter, and 200 Diamond ROOPRIMORDIAL 1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Lucky Candy ROOSPYXFAMILY 1 Type-D Module Box, 1 Type-C Module Box, and 1 Mimir's Sledge Hammer ROOSOULRESONANCE 1 Time-Space Opt. Chest, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin ROOKINGSCHALLENGE 1 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Lucky Candy ROOSOULCRYSTAL 1 Super Pet Coupon, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin ROOSOULFORCE 1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Speedy Candy, 1 Lucky Candy ROOGLORYLADDER 1 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch ROOJELLYCRUNCH 3 Mystic Versus Gacha, 3 Super Pet Coupon, and 3 Gacha Ticket ROOSANRIOCHARACTERS 2 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 3 Binding Stone II, and 3 Binding Gem III ROONEBULADREAM 1 Type-D Module Box, 1 Type-C Module Box, and 1 Mimir's Sledge Hammer ROOFOXBALL 1 Legendary Armor Ore and 1 Opt. Refine Pack II ROOSWEETHEART 2 Opt. Statue Box (D), 2 Precious Sigil Pack, and 2 Opt. Refine Pack II GOODBYEJULY 1 Legendary Weapon Ore and 1 Opt. Refine Pack II ROOHELLOKITTY 2 Guild Token Chest, 2 Medal Premium Pack, and 40 Small Reputation Box CUTENEWFRIENDS 1 Precious Sigil Pack and 2 Opt. Refine Pack II ROOTWINSTARS 2 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 3 Binding Stone II, and 3 Binding Gem II ROONEWJOB0724 1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch ROOHARMONY 600 Diamond, 1 Card Coupon, and 1 Pet Coupon ROOKUROMI 1 Rare Card Album, 1 Opt. Statue Box, and 2 Precious Sigil Pack WONDERFULWEEKEND 10 Candy Gacha, 5000 Zeny, and 100,000 Eden Coin ROOFOREVER 1 Pet Coupon, 1 Lucky Candy, 1 Speedy Candy LETSGOROO 1 Lucky Candy, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Super Pet Coupon ROO666 1 Super Pet Coupon, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch ROO777 1 Super Pet Coupon, 3 Deviruchi Vouchers, and 2,000 Zeny ROO888 1 Super Pet Coupon, 2 Purple Star Coins, and 2 Blue Star Coins ROOVIP 1 Super Pet Coupon, 1 Pet Coupon, and 1 Gacha Ticket

Ad

Also read: Brawlhalla codes

List of expired Ragnarok Origin codes

You can find all the codes that have expired in Ragnarok Origin as of February 2025 in the list below:

ROOMYMELODY

ROOMANTIC

ROOPOMPOMPURIN

ROOADVENTURERS

LOVEINROO

ROOCINNAMOROLL

CALLMECODE

ROOBEYONDSTAR

KISSINROO

ROOSAKURAOATH

PLEASANTJULY

ROOETERNALCONTRACT

ROOJUNEBIRTHDAY

ROOLONGDREAM

ROOSAKURAFEAST

THX4URSUPPORT

ROOLASAGNATALES

ASIANSTARGUILDS

ASIANSTARS2024

ASIANSTARGUILD

SEEUIN240623

ALLSTARSROO

CHEERFULSAT

ROOCHERRYBLOSSOM

HAPPYNEWFRIENDS

ROOWEDDING

ROOORIGINALONE

ROOMILLYSTOVE

ROOIDULADHA

ABIGAIL616STAR

ARIRLIVE0616

ANJ0616LIVE

DAVIDALLSTAR

JUNQKOALLSTAR

SHIPDONTALLSTAR

BEWBEWZALLSTAR

MOOMEOWALLSTAR

ABIGAIL0615LIVE

ARIEALLSTAR615

ANJALLSTAR

DAVID0615LIVE

ROOLUCKYNUMBERS

ROOHEROTOKEN2024

ROOTHEONEROOPHFREEDOM126TH

NEWCODEHERE

ROOGUESSINGNUMBER

ROOFICTIONSEVENT

ROOFANFICTION

JUSTFORFUN

ROOSPLENDID

LUCKY1853

ROOMVPCHALLENGES

YOUTHFULROO

ROOCHILDRENSDAY0601

ROOHAPPYCHILD

FRIDAYTODAY

GUESSTHECODE

ROOBESTJOURNEY

ROONEWTETRA

ASIANCUPFIREWORKS

ASIANCUPSPARK

ASIANCUPFLAME

ROOLIVESTARS

NICHOPOILIVEX

TOSHIOGGGO4EMLIVE

LORDAEMON26

HONEYSTAR0525

HONEYSTARLIVE

IMMAIILIVE

ARIE0526

LORDAEMONGO

ARIEGO

NICHOPOILIVE

ARIEASIANCHAMPX

SHIPDONT26

AKITALIVE

JUNQKOGO

BEWZLIVE26

KENBOOASIANCHAMP

BEWZASIANCHAMPX

RIVIELIVE

MOOMEOW0525

GRIZZLIVE

MOOMEOWASIANCHAMP

ABIGOGOGO

IMMORTALLIVE

ABICHAMP

INTUITIONERLIVE

NIKKIASIANCHAMP

DAVIDLIVENOW

RIZINGFAZE0525

DAVID0525X

GINGERLIVENOW

DAVIDASIANCHAMPA

ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP2024

ROOFBTOPFANS

ROOACSURPRISE

ROOTAVERNHALL

ROOMEOWBINGO

ROOFBTOPFAN

ROOCHAMPIONSHIP

ROONEWMAPMAGMA

ROOGUILDVAULT

ROOHAPPYWEDNESDAY

ROOSOULMARK

DRAWCHEREMONYIN2130

8888OCS20503

OCS220240504

05042024OCS2

ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP

OCS2542024

S2CHAMPCOMING

champwillbeborn

S2FIGHTFORCHAMPS

SEAS2FINALS

ROOODINSS2FINAL

HAPPYROOFRIDAY

OCS2TOP4GO

GOGOGO53TOP4

ROOMAYDAY

0503OCS2

ODINCUPS20503

OCS205038888

SEEUIN0504

ROOFIRSTMAY

HAPPYROOMAYDAY

ROOMOONFRENZY

54LOTTERYCEREMONY

SEEINAC

OCSEAS2GO

ROOSUNRADIANCE

TOP8426

PRONDRAGOGOGO

HMTCHAMPIONBORN

53SEEU

ODINCUPGOLIVE

427TOP8

SEASEEYOU

OCS2TOP8GO

OCS2GOGOGO

SEEU427

OCS20426

ODINCUPTOP8GO

ODINCUPS2COMING

FBROOODlNCUP2

FBGOODINCUP

THBRAINTRUST7

ODINQUARTERFINAL

ROONUMBERGUESSING

ANJODINCUP

ODINCUPFIGHTING

ODINCUPS2

ODINCUPLIVE

ROOHONORFIGHTING

GOODINCUP

ODINCUPGO

DAVIDLIVE

NIKKILIVE

ARIELIVE

ADITLIVE

BEWZBEWZLIVE

GINGERLIVE

ROOFREYAMIRAGE

ROOSONGKRAN2024

THANKS365

ROOSONGKRANDAY

Ad

Also read: NU Carnival Bliss codes: Working and tested

How to redeem Ragnarok Origin codes

Copy and paste the code into the blank box and hit the Confirm button (Image via Gravity)

You can extract freebies from the codes in Ragnarok Origin via an in-game method. If you’re a new player, you must reach Base Level 20 to access the code-redemption feature. Below is the step-by-step guide to redeem the codes:

Ad

Step 1: Launch Ragnarok Origin and log in to your profile.

Launch and log in to your profile. Step 2: Click the Rewards icon at the top right of the main screen. You can find it near the mini-map.

Click the icon at the top right of the main screen. You can find it near the mini-map. Step 3: A new window opens on the screen. Click the Redeem button on the left side of the window.

A new window opens on the screen. Click the button on the left side of the window. Step 4: Copy and paste the active codes into the blank space below Enter gift code .

Copy and paste the active codes into the blank space below . Step 5: Hit the Confirm button and claim the applicable freebies from the in-game mailbox.

Ad

Also read: Summoners War codes

Ragnarok Origin codes and their importance

The active Ragnarok codes are the best way to obtain in-game resources for free. Gravity releases them regularly to keep the players engaged, letting them get crucial resources without hassles.

Ragnarok Origin codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on using an incorrect codes in Ragnarok Origin (Image via Gravity)

While entering the code, you must be careful not to leave out even a single letter. Otherwise, you will receive the message, Error redeeming code, please check again. And you won’t be able to claim freebies from the codes. The best way to avoid this error is by copying and pasting the codes into the box.

Ad

If you enter an expired code, you will receive a message: The gift code has expired. In such a case, you must look for an active code and use it to get free stuff.

Also read: World of Warships Blitz codes

Where to find new codes in Ragnarok Origin?

Gravity releases Ragnarok Origin codes on the title’s official Facebook handle and Discord channel. You can also bookmark this page to obtain the latest code. We will keep updating the list whenever Gravity offers a new one.

Ad

FAQs on Ragnarok Origin codes

Why are Ragnarok Origin codes used?

The codes in Ragnarok Origin will help you get free in-game items. Gravity releases new codes regularly, and they can help you get a boost in your gameplay progression.

Also read: Brown Dust 2 codes

Do Ragnarok Origin codes expire?

Yes, the codes in Ragnarok Origin expire like other mobile game codes. They expire after a certain period, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

Ad

Also read: Lords Mobile codes

When are the codes in Ragnarok Origin released?

Gravity releases new codes in Ragnarok Origin on weekends. You can also get new ones when the title gets a new update, pets, or other content.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback