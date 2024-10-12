Ragnarok Origin codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

If you’re looking for Ragnarok Origin codes, you've come to the right place. This MMORPG title offers many in-game items you need in your adventure. You can farm them by completing various quests or purchasing them at the in-app store if you prefer microtransactions. However, Gravity releases many codes regularly, granting plenty of in-game items for free.
You can obtain Gacha Tickets, Soul Graver, Seedy Candy, Diamond, and more without much effort. We've compiled all the working and test codes of Ragnarok Origin and you can claim free stuff from them with our comprehensive guide to redeeming them.
All active Ragnarok Origin codes
Below are all the active Ragnarok Origin codes with their respective rewards:
List of expired Ragnarok Origin codes
You can find all the codes that have expired in Ragnarok Origin as of February 2025 in the list below:
- ROOMYMELODY
- ROOMANTIC
- ROOPOMPOMPURIN
- ROOADVENTURERS
- LOVEINROO
- ROOCINNAMOROLL
- CALLMECODE
- ROOBEYONDSTAR
- KISSINROO
- ROOSAKURAOATH
- PLEASANTJULY
- ROOETERNALCONTRACT
- ROOJUNEBIRTHDAY
- ROOLONGDREAM
- ROOSAKURAFEAST
- THX4URSUPPORT
- ROOLASAGNATALES
- ASIANSTARGUILDS
- ASIANSTARS2024
- ASIANSTARGUILD
- SEEUIN240623
- ALLSTARSROO
- CHEERFULSAT
- ROOCHERRYBLOSSOM
- HAPPYNEWFRIENDS
- ROOWEDDING
- ROOORIGINALONE
- ROOMILLYSTOVE
- ROOIDULADHA
- ABIGAIL616STAR
- ARIRLIVE0616
- ANJ0616LIVE
- DAVIDALLSTAR
- JUNQKOALLSTAR
- SHIPDONTALLSTAR
- BEWBEWZALLSTAR
- MOOMEOWALLSTAR
- ABIGAIL0615LIVE
- ARIEALLSTAR615
- ANJALLSTAR
- DAVID0615LIVE
- ROOLUCKYNUMBERS
- ROOHEROTOKEN2024
- ROOTHEONEROOPHFREEDOM126TH
- NEWCODEHERE
- ROOGUESSINGNUMBER
- ROOFICTIONSEVENT
- ROOFANFICTION
- JUSTFORFUN
- ROOSPLENDID
- LUCKY1853
- ROOMVPCHALLENGES
- YOUTHFULROO
- ROOCHILDRENSDAY0601
- ROOHAPPYCHILD
- FRIDAYTODAY
- GUESSTHECODE
- ROOBESTJOURNEY
- ROONEWTETRA
- ASIANCUPFIREWORKS
- ASIANCUPSPARK
- ASIANCUPFLAME
- ROOLIVESTARS
- NICHOPOILIVEX
- TOSHIOGGGO4EMLIVE
- LORDAEMON26
- HONEYSTAR0525
- HONEYSTARLIVE
- IMMAIILIVE
- ARIE0526
- LORDAEMONGO
- ARIEGO
- NICHOPOILIVE
- ARIEASIANCHAMPX
- SHIPDONT26
- AKITALIVE
- JUNQKOGO
- BEWZLIVE26
- KENBOOASIANCHAMP
- BEWZASIANCHAMPX
- RIVIELIVE
- MOOMEOW0525
- GRIZZLIVE
- MOOMEOWASIANCHAMP
- ABIGOGOGO
- IMMORTALLIVE
- ABICHAMP
- INTUITIONERLIVE
- NIKKIASIANCHAMP
- DAVIDLIVENOW
- RIZINGFAZE0525
- DAVID0525X
- GINGERLIVENOW
- DAVIDASIANCHAMPA
- ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP2024
- ROOFBTOPFANS
- ROOACSURPRISE
- ROOTAVERNHALL
- ROOMEOWBINGO
- ROOFBTOPFAN
- ROOCHAMPIONSHIP
- ROONEWMAPMAGMA
- ROOGUILDVAULT
- ROOHAPPYWEDNESDAY
- ROOSOULMARK
- DRAWCHEREMONYIN2130
- 8888OCS20503
- OCS220240504
- 05042024OCS2
- ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP
- OCS2542024
- S2CHAMPCOMING
- champwillbeborn
- S2FIGHTFORCHAMPS
- SEAS2FINALS
- ROOODINSS2FINAL
- HAPPYROOFRIDAY
- OCS2TOP4GO
- GOGOGO53TOP4
- ROOMAYDAY
- 0503OCS2
- ODINCUPS20503
- OCS205038888
- SEEUIN0504
- ROOFIRSTMAY
- HAPPYROOMAYDAY
- ROOMOONFRENZY
- 54LOTTERYCEREMONY
- SEEINAC
- OCSEAS2GO
- ROOSUNRADIANCE
- TOP8426
- PRONDRAGOGOGO
- HMTCHAMPIONBORN
- 53SEEU
- ODINCUPGOLIVE
- 427TOP8
- SEASEEYOU
- OCS2TOP8GO
- OCS2GOGOGO
- SEEU427
- OCS20426
- ODINCUPTOP8GO
- ODINCUPS2COMING
- FBROOODlNCUP2
- FBGOODINCUP
- THBRAINTRUST7
- ODINQUARTERFINAL
- ROONUMBERGUESSING
- ANJODINCUP
- ODINCUPFIGHTING
- ODINCUPS2
- ODINCUPLIVE
- ROOHONORFIGHTING
- GOODINCUP
- ODINCUPGO
- DAVIDLIVE
- NIKKILIVE
- ARIELIVE
- ADITLIVE
- BEWZBEWZLIVE
- GINGERLIVE
- ROOFREYAMIRAGE
- ROOSONGKRAN2024
- THANKS365
- ROOSONGKRANDAY
How to redeem Ragnarok Origin codes
You can extract freebies from the codes in Ragnarok Origin via an in-game method. If you’re a new player, you must reach Base Level 20 to access the code-redemption feature. Below is the step-by-step guide to redeem the codes:
- Step 1: Launch Ragnarok Origin and log in to your profile.
- Step 2: Click the Rewards icon at the top right of the main screen. You can find it near the mini-map.
- Step 3: A new window opens on the screen. Click the Redeem button on the left side of the window.
- Step 4: Copy and paste the active codes into the blank space below Enter gift code.
- Step 5: Hit the Confirm button and claim the applicable freebies from the in-game mailbox.
Ragnarok Origin codes and their importance
The active Ragnarok codes are the best way to obtain in-game resources for free. Gravity releases them regularly to keep the players engaged, letting them get crucial resources without hassles.
Ragnarok Origin codes troubleshooting [how to fix]
While entering the code, you must be careful not to leave out even a single letter. Otherwise, you will receive the message, Error redeeming code, please check again. And you won’t be able to claim freebies from the codes. The best way to avoid this error is by copying and pasting the codes into the box.
If you enter an expired code, you will receive a message: The gift code has expired. In such a case, you must look for an active code and use it to get free stuff.
Where to find new codes in Ragnarok Origin?
Gravity releases Ragnarok Origin codes on the title’s official Facebook handle and Discord channel. You can also bookmark this page to obtain the latest code. We will keep updating the list whenever Gravity offers a new one.
FAQs on Ragnarok Origin codes
Why are Ragnarok Origin codes used?
The codes in Ragnarok Origin will help you get free in-game items. Gravity releases new codes regularly, and they can help you get a boost in your gameplay progression.
Do Ragnarok Origin codes expire?
Yes, the codes in Ragnarok Origin expire like other mobile game codes. They expire after a certain period, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.
When are the codes in Ragnarok Origin released?
Gravity releases new codes in Ragnarok Origin on weekends. You can also get new ones when the title gets a new update, pets, or other content.