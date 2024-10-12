  • home icon
  • Ragnarok Origin codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

Ragnarok Origin codes: Working and tested (February 2025)

By Nidesh Acharya
Modified Feb 17, 2025 23:00 IST
Ragnarok Origin codes
All working and tested Ragnarok Origin codes for February 2025 (Image via Gravity)

If you’re looking for Ragnarok Origin codes, you've come to the right place. This MMORPG title offers many in-game items you need in your adventure. You can farm them by completing various quests or purchasing them at the in-app store if you prefer microtransactions. However, Gravity releases many codes regularly, granting plenty of in-game items for free.

You can obtain Gacha Tickets, Soul Graver, Seedy Candy, Diamond, and more without much effort. We've compiled all the working and test codes of Ragnarok Origin and you can claim free stuff from them with our comprehensive guide to redeeming them.

All active Ragnarok Origin codes

Claim freebies from the in-game mail box after redeeming them (Image via Gravity)
Claim freebies from the in-game mail box after redeeming them (Image via Gravity)

Below are all the active Ragnarok Origin codes with their respective rewards:

CodesRewards
ROOWHOISNEXTRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOWELCOMEBDUCKRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROODCVALHALLAGIFTRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOFREYSRADIANCELRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROONIGHTINGALESRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOBDUCKEVENTRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROO2024XMASEVERedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOSNOWFIGHTINGRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOGOODBYE2024Redeem for free in-game items (New)
ROO2025NEWYEARRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOCUPIDSEVENTRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOBLACKROSERedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOLETSGO2025Redeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOBOSSCHALLENGERedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOLETSNAPRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOEMOJISCONTESTRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROORAGGLERSGIFTRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOYEAROFSNAKERedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOGOLDENLUXRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOBLACKROSERedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOROSEOATHRedeem for free in-game items (New)
ROOODINSLEFT
5 Soul Graver, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin
ROORIENDEERRACE
1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Seedy Candy, 1 Lucky Candy
3DAYWEEKEND
1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch
SUNDAYCHILLCODE
1 Super Pet Coupon, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin
HEY0918
1 Gold Card Coupon, 1 Dead Branch, 1 Bloody Dead Branch
HISUNDAY
3 Opt. Refine Pack II, 1 Speedy Candy, 1 Lucky Candy
ROONEWJOB0911
2 Reincarnation Coin, 1 Weight Status Converter, and 200 Diamond
VALKYRIETOP8
300 Diamond, 99 Nebula Path Upgrading Material, and 10 Yggdrasil Berry
FORWHAT1 Optional Orange Sigil and 5 Medal Pack
123FIGHTING
1 Stone of Bond III, 2 Badge of Dusk, and 2 Soul Crystal Random Box III
CHAMPION
1 Type-E Module Box and 1 Crest of Freedom
VALKYRIECUPTOP2
500 Diamond, 100 Heart of Valor, and 99 Nebula Path Upgrading Material
VALKYRIECUPS1
5 Mimir's Hammer, 3 Badge of Highnoon, 6 Light-Dark Opt. Chest
FIGHTING123
300 Diamond, 10 Delot Opt. Pack, and 10 Lotus Dew
THEPROSGACHA1 Soul Crystal Random Box II
3DAYWEEKEND
1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch
ROORIENDEERRACE
1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Lucky Candy
OHMYDEER
10 Mythic Crystal Gacha and 1 Eden Chest (L)
ROOFURNITUREDESIGN
2 Soul Crystal Random Box III, 1 Soul Crystal Key I, and 300 Diamond
ROOXSPYFMY
1 Opt. Statue Box (F), 3 Light-Dark Opt. Chest, and 6 Delot Opt. Pack
TOP4VALKYRIE
300 Diamond, 2 Hero Token, and 10 3-Star Potion Opt. Pack
VALKYRIETOP8END
300 Diamond, 1 Enchanting Coin Opt. Chest, and 99 Skip Ticket
VALKYRIECUP
300 Diamond, 5 Opt. Statue Box (D), and 10 3-Star Cuisine Opt. Pack
HIFRIEND
2 Opt. Statue Box (D), 2 Precious Sigil Pack, and 2 Opt. Refine Pack II
OHMYDEER
10 Mythic Crystal Gacha and 1 Eden Chest (L)
ROOANV
1 Stone of Bond I, 1 Stone of Bond III, and 300 Diamond
CHILLSUNDAY
1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Eden Chest (I), and 5,000 Zeny
NEWPETINROO
2 LE Pet Coupon, 2 Pet Training Diary III, and 2 Dreamland Ticket (1d)
ROOFURNITUREDESIGN
2 Soul Crystal Random Box, 1 Soul Crystal Key, and 300 Diamond
ROONYANBOOMZ
1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Speed Candy, 1 Lucky Candy
ROOHATI
2 LE Pet Coupon, 2 Pet Training Diary III, and 2 Dreamland Ticket (1d)
ROOWANDERER
1 Precious Sigil Pack, 5 Mora Coin, and 5 Starry Mora Coin
ROORHAPSODY
2 Blessed Ore Pack II, 2 Speedy Candy, and 2 Lucky Candy
ROOSHADOWCHASER
2 Blessed Ore Pack II, 3 Opt. Refine Pack II, and 200 Diamond
ROOVALHALLA
1 Gold Card Coupon, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch
ROOGENETIC
1 Skill Reset Stick, 1 Weight Status Converter, and 200 Diamond
ROOPRIMORDIAL
1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Lucky Candy
ROOSPYXFAMILY
1 Type-D Module Box, 1 Type-C Module Box, and 1 Mimir's Sledge Hammer
ROOSOULRESONANCE
1 Time-Space Opt. Chest, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin
ROOKINGSCHALLENGE
1 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Lucky Candy
ROOSOULCRYSTAL
1 Super Pet Coupon, 10 Mora Coin, 10 Starry Mora Coin
ROOSOULFORCE
1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Speedy Candy, 1 Lucky Candy
ROOGLORYLADDER
1 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch
ROOJELLYCRUNCH
3 Mystic Versus Gacha, 3 Super Pet Coupon, and 3 Gacha Ticket
ROOSANRIOCHARACTERS
2 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 3 Binding Stone II, and 3 Binding Gem III
ROONEBULADREAM
1 Type-D Module Box, 1 Type-C Module Box, and 1 Mimir's Sledge Hammer
ROOFOXBALL
1 Legendary Armor Ore and 1 Opt. Refine Pack II
ROOSWEETHEART
2 Opt. Statue Box (D), 2 Precious Sigil Pack, and 2 Opt. Refine Pack II
GOODBYEJULY
1 Legendary Weapon Ore and 1 Opt. Refine Pack II
ROOHELLOKITTY
2 Guild Token Chest, 2 Medal Premium Pack, and 40 Small Reputation Box
CUTENEWFRIENDS
1 Precious Sigil Pack and 2 Opt. Refine Pack II
ROOTWINSTARS
2 Optional Legendary Ore Pack, 3 Binding Stone II, and 3 Binding Gem II
ROONEWJOB0724
1 Gacha Ticket, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch
ROOHARMONY
600 Diamond, 1 Card Coupon, and 1 Pet Coupon
ROOKUROMI
1 Rare Card Album, 1 Opt. Statue Box, and 2 Precious Sigil Pack
WONDERFULWEEKEND
10 Candy Gacha, 5000 Zeny, and 100,000 Eden Coin
ROOFOREVER
1 Pet Coupon, 1 Lucky Candy, 1 Speedy Candy
LETSGOROO
1 Lucky Candy, 1 Speedy Candy, and 1 Super Pet Coupon
ROO666
1 Super Pet Coupon, 1 Dead Branch, and 1 Bloody Branch
ROO777
1 Super Pet Coupon, 3 Deviruchi Vouchers, and 2,000 Zeny
ROO888
1 Super Pet Coupon, 2 Purple Star Coins, and 2 Blue Star Coins
ROOVIP
1 Super Pet Coupon, 1 Pet Coupon, and 1 Gacha Ticket
List of expired Ragnarok Origin codes

You can find all the codes that have expired in Ragnarok Origin as of February 2025 in the list below:

  • ROOMYMELODY
  • ROOMANTIC
  • ROOPOMPOMPURIN
  • ROOADVENTURERS
  • LOVEINROO
  • ROOCINNAMOROLL
  • CALLMECODE
  • ROOBEYONDSTAR
  • KISSINROO
  • ROOSAKURAOATH
  • PLEASANTJULY
  • ROOETERNALCONTRACT
  • ROOJUNEBIRTHDAY
  • ROOLONGDREAM
  • ROOSAKURAFEAST
  • THX4URSUPPORT
  • ROOLASAGNATALES
  • ASIANSTARGUILDS
  • ASIANSTARS2024
  • ASIANSTARGUILD
  • SEEUIN240623
  • ALLSTARSROO
  • CHEERFULSAT
  • ROOCHERRYBLOSSOM
  • HAPPYNEWFRIENDS
  • ROOWEDDING
  • ROOORIGINALONE
  • ROOMILLYSTOVE
  • ROOIDULADHA
  • ABIGAIL616STAR
  • ARIRLIVE0616
  • ANJ0616LIVE
  • DAVIDALLSTAR
  • JUNQKOALLSTAR
  • SHIPDONTALLSTAR
  • BEWBEWZALLSTAR
  • MOOMEOWALLSTAR
  • ABIGAIL0615LIVE
  • ARIEALLSTAR615
  • ANJALLSTAR
  • DAVID0615LIVE
  • ROOLUCKYNUMBERS
  • ROOHEROTOKEN2024
  • ROOTHEONEROOPHFREEDOM126TH
  • NEWCODEHERE
  • ROOGUESSINGNUMBER
  • ROOFICTIONSEVENT
  • ROOFANFICTION
  • JUSTFORFUN
  • ROOSPLENDID
  • LUCKY1853
  • ROOMVPCHALLENGES
  • YOUTHFULROO
  • ROOCHILDRENSDAY0601
  • ROOHAPPYCHILD
  • FRIDAYTODAY
  • GUESSTHECODE
  • ROOBESTJOURNEY
  • ROONEWTETRA
  • ASIANCUPFIREWORKS
  • ASIANCUPSPARK
  • ASIANCUPFLAME
  • ROOLIVESTARS
  • NICHOPOILIVEX
  • TOSHIOGGGO4EMLIVE
  • LORDAEMON26
  • HONEYSTAR0525
  • HONEYSTARLIVE
  • IMMAIILIVE
  • ARIE0526
  • LORDAEMONGO
  • ARIEGO
  • NICHOPOILIVE
  • ARIEASIANCHAMPX
  • SHIPDONT26
  • AKITALIVE
  • JUNQKOGO
  • BEWZLIVE26
  • KENBOOASIANCHAMP
  • BEWZASIANCHAMPX
  • RIVIELIVE
  • MOOMEOW0525
  • GRIZZLIVE
  • MOOMEOWASIANCHAMP
  • ABIGOGOGO
  • IMMORTALLIVE
  • ABICHAMP
  • INTUITIONERLIVE
  • NIKKIASIANCHAMP
  • DAVIDLIVENOW
  • RIZINGFAZE0525
  • DAVID0525X
  • GINGERLIVENOW
  • DAVIDASIANCHAMPA
  • ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP2024
  • ROOFBTOPFANS
  • ROOACSURPRISE
  • ROOTAVERNHALL
  • ROOMEOWBINGO
  • ROOFBTOPFAN
  • ROOCHAMPIONSHIP
  • ROONEWMAPMAGMA
  • ROOGUILDVAULT
  • ROOHAPPYWEDNESDAY
  • ROOSOULMARK
  • DRAWCHEREMONYIN2130
  • 8888OCS20503
  • OCS220240504
  • 05042024OCS2
  • ASIANCHAMPIONSHIP
  • OCS2542024
  • S2CHAMPCOMING
  • champwillbeborn
  • S2FIGHTFORCHAMPS
  • SEAS2FINALS
  • ROOODINSS2FINAL
  • HAPPYROOFRIDAY
  • OCS2TOP4GO
  • GOGOGO53TOP4
  • ROOMAYDAY
  • 0503OCS2
  • ODINCUPS20503
  • OCS205038888
  • SEEUIN0504
  • ROOFIRSTMAY
  • HAPPYROOMAYDAY
  • ROOMOONFRENZY
  • 54LOTTERYCEREMONY
  • SEEINAC
  • OCSEAS2GO
  • ROOSUNRADIANCE
  • TOP8426
  • PRONDRAGOGOGO
  • HMTCHAMPIONBORN
  • 53SEEU
  • ODINCUPGOLIVE
  • 427TOP8
  • SEASEEYOU
  • OCS2TOP8GO
  • OCS2GOGOGO
  • SEEU427
  • OCS20426
  • ODINCUPTOP8GO
  • ODINCUPS2COMING
  • FBROOODlNCUP2
  • FBGOODINCUP
  • THBRAINTRUST7
  • ODINQUARTERFINAL
  • ROONUMBERGUESSING
  • ANJODINCUP
  • ODINCUPFIGHTING
  • ODINCUPS2
  • ODINCUPLIVE
  • ROOHONORFIGHTING
  • GOODINCUP
  • ODINCUPGO
  • DAVIDLIVE
  • NIKKILIVE
  • ARIELIVE
  • ADITLIVE
  • BEWZBEWZLIVE
  • GINGERLIVE
  • ROOFREYAMIRAGE
  • ROOSONGKRAN2024
  • THANKS365
  • ROOSONGKRANDAY
How to redeem Ragnarok Origin codes

Copy and paste the code into the blank box and hit the Confirm button (Image via Gravity)
Copy and paste the code into the blank box and hit the Confirm button (Image via Gravity)

You can extract freebies from the codes in Ragnarok Origin via an in-game method. If you’re a new player, you must reach Base Level 20 to access the code-redemption feature. Below is the step-by-step guide to redeem the codes:

  • Step 1: Launch Ragnarok Origin and log in to your profile.
  • Step 2: Click the Rewards icon at the top right of the main screen. You can find it near the mini-map.
  • Step 3: A new window opens on the screen. Click the Redeem button on the left side of the window.
  • Step 4: Copy and paste the active codes into the blank space below Enter gift code.
  • Step 5: Hit the Confirm button and claim the applicable freebies from the in-game mailbox.
Ragnarok Origin codes and their importance

The active Ragnarok codes are the best way to obtain in-game resources for free. Gravity releases them regularly to keep the players engaged, letting them get crucial resources without hassles.

Ragnarok Origin codes troubleshooting [how to fix]

Error on using an incorrect codes in Ragnarok Origin (Image via Gravity)
Error on using an incorrect codes in Ragnarok Origin (Image via Gravity)

While entering the code, you must be careful not to leave out even a single letter. Otherwise, you will receive the message, Error redeeming code, please check again. And you won’t be able to claim freebies from the codes. The best way to avoid this error is by copying and pasting the codes into the box.

If you enter an expired code, you will receive a message: The gift code has expired. In such a case, you must look for an active code and use it to get free stuff.

Where to find new codes in Ragnarok Origin?

Gravity releases Ragnarok Origin codes on the title’s official Facebook handle and Discord channel. You can also bookmark this page to obtain the latest code. We will keep updating the list whenever Gravity offers a new one.

FAQs on Ragnarok Origin codes

Why are Ragnarok Origin codes used?

The codes in Ragnarok Origin will help you get free in-game items. Gravity releases new codes regularly, and they can help you get a boost in your gameplay progression.

Do Ragnarok Origin codes expire?

Yes, the codes in Ragnarok Origin expire like other mobile game codes. They expire after a certain period, so it’s best to use them as soon as possible.

When are the codes in Ragnarok Origin released?

Gravity releases new codes in Ragnarok Origin on weekends. You can also get new ones when the title gets a new update, pets, or other content.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
